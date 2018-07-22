CALIFORNIA
Gunman in standoff fighting with grandma
LOS ANGELES — A feud between a man and his grandmother over his girlfriend staying at the grandmother’s home exploded into violence that ultimately led to him taking dozens of people hostage inside a Los Angeles supermarket, a relative said Sunday.
Investigators believe Gene Evin Atkins, 28, shot his grandmother several times and wounded his girlfriend at their South Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon before he led police on a chase, exchanging gunfire with officers and crashing into a pole outside the Trader Joe’s in the city’s Silver Lake section before running inside.
Atkins was booked Sunday on suspicion of murder after an employee was killed as he ran into the supermarket, police said.
His cousin, Charlene Egland, told The Associated Press that he had been arguing with his grandmother — who had raised him since he was 7 years old — “on and off for about two or three weeks” over his girlfriend staying at the elderly woman’s home.
Missouri
Bell chimes 17 times at boat victims’ service
BRANSON — The 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake were remembered Sunday during a service attended by around 200 people .
A church bell at Williams Chapel at College of the Ozarks chimed 17 times for those who died Thursday at Table Rock Lake, the Joplin Globe reported.
The service was held at the college near the site of the accident, which happened as winds approached hurricane strength.
Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for funeral expenses by Sunday afternoon.
Maryland
Official: Woman impaled by umbrella
OCEAN CITY — A spokeswoman for a Maryland beach town says a woman has been accidentally impaled in the chest by a beach umbrella.
Ocean City spokeswoman Jessica Waters said it happened Sunday afternoon on the beach and that the 54-year-old woman was conscious, thought her condition was not known.
Last week, another woman was impaled by a beach umbrella in New Jersey. Authorities said the umbrella pierced the woman’s ankle as it was being driven by the wind.
Minnesota
Civil rights complaint in police shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Attorneys for a woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer after she called 911 to report a possible assault are working on a civil rights complaint.
Justine Ruszczyk Damond was shot by former police Officer Mohamed Noor in July 2017. Attorney Robert Bennett says he plans to file a lawsuit Monday in federal court.
Prosecutors say Noor was in a squad car’s passenger seat when he shot Damond through the driver’s side window as she approached the vehicle. They say there’s no evidence Noor encountered a threat that justified deadly force.
Maine
Amtrak reintroducing dome-window railcar
PORTLAND — Amtrak is bringing back a 1950s-era domed railcar that offers panoramic views for riders of a New England train.
The Downeaster train will begin four daily trips starting Aug. 11 using the Amtrak Great Dome railcar, which features an upper level with windows on all sides.
Riders will have views of the coastline, marshes and streams along the Downeaster route from Boston to Brunswick, Maine.
Seats in the dome car are available to Downeaster passengers at no extra cost but are unreserved and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Amtrak says passengers are encouraged to rotate in and out of the car.
The dome car is available through Sept. 23. It’s the only remaining dome car and dates back to 1955.