California
Disneyland price hike: Cheapest ticket $104
LOS ANGELES — Disneyland Resort is raising prices ahead of the scheduled opening of its Star Wars-themed expansion, with the cheapest daily ticket costing more than $100.
Less than a year ago, prices were raised by up to 18 percent. The prices that took effect Sunday for tickets, annual passes and parking represent increases of up to 25 percent.
The Los Angeles Times reports price increases in recent years haven’t thinned the throngs at Disneyland and adjacent California Adventure Park.
A one-day, one-park ticket is now $104 for low-demand days, such as May weekdays. Tickets for regular- and peak-demand days are more.
More visitors are expected for this summer’s opening of “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”
New York
Couple reunited with lost engagement ring
NEW YORK — Police say they helped a couple ring in the new year by reuniting them with their missing engagement ring.
NBC New York reports the diamond ring was dropped down a sewer grate Thursday near Times Square. Officers noticed the ring in a grate and recovered it with the help of the FDNY and a police emergency services unit.
Police found another engagement ring last month that was given back to the couple on “The Ellen Show.”
Pennsylvania
Dog-walker dispute ends with fatal punch
PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a dispute between two people who were walking dogs in a park ended when one punched the other, causing a fatal injury.
Police say the 38-year-year old victim and his fiancée were walking a dog at Gold Star Park when they came across another man and his unleashed dog just before 9 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses say the victim asked the man to not let the animal run free. The other man became angry and punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.
The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man who threw the punch remained at large Sunday.
Washington
Pacific NW storm cuts power to 218,000
SEATTLE — Windstorms that pummeled parts of Washington state and Oregon have left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, officials said Sunday.
The storm brought winds with gusts of about 60 mph at Sea-Tac Airport in Washington, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.
Puget Sound Energy reported about 218,000 of its customers had no power as of 6 a.m. Sunday. Some could be without power for “multiple days,” the utility said on its website.
Thousands were also without power in parts of Oregon after the winds downed trees, KOIN-TV said .
Nevada
Inmate in delayed execution found dead
LAS VEGAS — A twice-convicted murderer who had repeatedly said he wanted to die by lethal injection was found dead in his death-row prison cell from an apparent hanging, officials said Saturday.
Scott Raymond Dozier, 48, was found unresponsive in his solo cell at the state’s maximum-security prison in Ely, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina said.
His bid to become the first Nevada inmate put to death since 2006 was called off twice amid court fights over a three-drug combination that had never been used in the U.S.