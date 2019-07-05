District of Columbia
Biden: Having woman as VP would be ‘great’
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden says it would be “great” to have a female vice president, but he won’t say whether he would pick Sen. Kamala Harris for the No. 2 spot if he receives his party’s nomination.
In an interview aired Friday on CNN, Biden said, “I think it helps having a woman on the ticket.” He was asked whether it might be Harris, who confronted him at last week’s Democratic presidential debate over his stance on busing in the 1970s. He said he was not going to get into specifics because “I don’t even have the nomination.”
“I think it’d be great to have a female VP,” Biden said. “And if I don’t win, it’d be great to have a female president.”
Harris surged in polls after the debate confrontation, when she criticized Biden for recently highlighting his decades-old work with segregationist senators and his opposition to public school busing during the 1970s.
Massachusetts
Spacey accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit
BOSTON — A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor, his lawyer said Friday.
Spacey still faces a criminal charge. He pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January.
His accuser’s lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, announced in an email that the suit filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed. No reason was provided either by Garabedian or in the court filing. Garabedian said he would have no further comment.
Illinois
Warning from security officer causes stampede
CHICAGO — A stampede at a Fourth of July fireworks display that injured more than a dozen people at Chicago’s Navy Pier started when a private security officer shouted for bystanders to take cover, police said Friday.
Chicago police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said “approximately 13” people who fell or were trampled during the ruckus were hospitalized with minor injuries. The rush of people occurred shortly after a brawl that resulted in at least two stabbings.
Authorities speculate that shortly after the stabbings, someone exploded a firecracker near a group of people, prompting shouts of “gun” or “shots fired.” Chief of Patrol Fred Waller told a news conference Friday that the ensuing panic was fueled by warnings to bystanders to take cover shouted by a member of a private security firm employed by Navy Pier.
“If you’re going to make an error in judgment, we want to err on the side of caution,” Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. “Suppose there had been an active shooter, and he had said nothing?”
West Virginia
Billionaire Chris Cline dies in helicopter crash
CHARLESTON — Coal tycoon Chris Cline, who worked his way out of West Virginia’s underground mines to amass a fortune and become a major Republican donor, died Thursday in a helicopter crash outside a string of islands he owned in the Bahamas.
Cline and his 22-year-old daughter Kameron were on board the aircraft with five others when it went down, a spokesman for his attorney Brian Glasser said Friday.
Alaska
Lengthy heat wave sets record temperatures
ANCHORAGE — Alaskans who routinely pack knit caps and fleece jackets in summer were swapping them Friday for sunscreen and parasols amid a prolonged heat wave.
Residents of Anchorage and other south-central cities completed a fifth week of above-normal temperatures, including a record high 90 degrees Thursday in the state’s largest city.
On Friday, as temperatures dipped just slightly, Anchorage resident Lucy Davidson sought relief with her grandchildren at a beach at Goose Lake. She said she picked up a portable air conditioner at a garage sale six years ago, and it’s now getting a workout.
Alabama
3 missing, 10 injured after two boat crashes
BIRMINGHAM — Crews that included divers and underwater sonar devices searched Friday for three people who were missing on two Alabama lakes after a pair of Fourth of July boating crashes that left 10 other people injured.
Capt. Gary Buchanan, a spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol, said searchers including dive teams were trying to locate two people who were missing after two boats collided on Lake Jordan, located north of Montgomery.
Five other people were hurt in the crash, he said, including two who were hospitalized with serious injuries. It’s unclear exactly what happened, but officials said two boats collided.
Crews also resumed searching Friday for one missing person after another boating crash on Smith Lake north of Birmingham, Buchanan said. Five people were hurt, he said, and four of them had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
