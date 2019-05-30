NEW HAMPSHIRE
State is latest to repeal death penalty
CONCORD — New Hampshire, which hasn’t executed anyone in 80 years and has only one inmate on death row, on Thursday became the latest state to abolish the death penalty when the state Senate voted to override the governor’s veto.
The Senate vote came a week after the 400-member House voted by the narrowest possible margin to override Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of a bill to repeal capital punishment.
“Now it’s up to us to stop this practice that is archaic, costly, discriminatory and final,” said Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline.
With New Hampshire’s action, 21 states have abolished or overturned the death penalty, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Among the 29 states that allow capital punishment, governors have issued moratoriums on the death penalty in four of them.
New Hampshire’s death penalty applied in only seven scenarios: the killing of an on-duty law enforcement officer or judge, murder for hire, murder during a rape, certain drug offenses, or home invasion and murder by someone already serving a life sentence without parole.
ILLINOIS
R. Kelly charged with 11 new counts
CHICAGO — Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday with 11 new sex-related counts involving a woman who was underage when the alleged abuse occurred, including counts that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making them the most serious he faces.
Cook County prosecutors charged the Grammy award-winning singer with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.
The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry maximum terms of 30 years in prison.
Kelly was already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women over roughly a 10-year period that started in the late 1990s. Three of the women were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.
The new charges apparently pertain to a single victim, identified in the court filing by the initials “J.P.” Prosecutors didn’t specify in the filing if she is the same person as one of the original four accusers who was also identified as “J.P.,” but Kelly’s defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, seemed to suggest as much in a tweet Thursday.
CALIFORNIA
Union asks LA to clean up homeless camps
LOS ANGELES — The union for Los Angeles police officers is demanding the city clean up homeless encampments after a detective was diagnosed with typhoid fever and two others showed similar symptoms.
The police department reported two of the illnesses Wednesday and says it disinfected any work areas that were exposed at its Central Division.
Robert Harris of the Los Angeles Police Protective League says the officers all work in the division that includes Skid Row, a notorious area where homeless people camp on the streets.
The union wants the station house to be sanitized regularly.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the bacteria that cause typhoid fever spread through contaminated food or water.
NEW YORK
Teacher on leave after mock slave auction
WATERTOWN — A fourth-grade teacher in a northern New York school district has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of having white students bid on black classmates during a mock slave auction.
The mother of one of the black students tells WWNY the incident happened Tuesday at North Elementary School in the Watertown City School District.
A statement from the school district said the teacher had been placed on leave during a district investigation launched after parents complained she had “exercised poor judgment in teaching a recent lesson.”
A fifth-grade teacher at a private school in Westchester County was fired in March after parents complained she held mock “slave auctions.” The Chapel School in Bronxville agreed to hire a diversity officer after the state attorney general’s office investigated.