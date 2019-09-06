California
Smoke, rather than fire, blamed for 34 deaths
SANTA BARBARA — Dozens of people trapped on a scuba diving boat that caught fire off the Southern California coast appear to have died from smoke inhalation, not burns, authorities said Friday.
The 34 people who died were sleeping in a cramped bunkroom below the main deck of the Conception when the fire broke out before dawn Monday and quickly engulfed the boat.
Preliminary findings on the causes of death, announced by Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, raise the possibility the victims inhaled highly toxic smoke and died in their sleep before being scorched by flames that burned their bodies beyond recognition.
“The indicators are from the preliminary examination of the bodies that the victims died prior to being burned,” Brown said.
SF tourists may pay to drive crooked street
SAN FRANCISCO — Thousands of tourists could soon be forced to make reservations and pay to drive the famous crooked Lombard Street in San Francisco.
California lawmakers approved a bill Thursday granting San Francisco the power to establish a toll and reservation system for Lombard Street. The bill still needs Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.
The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has recommended $5 per car weekdays and $10 weekends and holidays.
Residents say the scenic street has become more like an overcrowded amusement park than a neighborhood street.
North Carolina
State’s special election will test Trump’s clout
MINT HILL — A tossup special election in North Carolina is shaping up as a pre-2020 test of President Trump’s pull on voters and whether the suburbs are continuing the flight from Republicans that fueled the party’s 2018 House election losses.
The House district flows eastward from the prosperous Charlotte suburbs into rural areas hugging the South Carolina border. It’s up for grabs Tuesday after state officials invalidated last November’s election following allegations of voter fraud by a GOP operative.
The Democrat in that race, former Marine and Harvard MBA Dan McCready, is running again, portraying himself as a centrist who puts “country over party” and opposes impeaching Trump.
His opponent, Republican state senator and attorney Dan Bishop, is a Trump loyalist who sponsored the state’s now-repealed 2016 law restricting the use of bathrooms by transgender people.
Wire reports