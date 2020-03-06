Around the nation

Utah
BYU students protest over same-sex ruling
SALT LAKE CITY — After Brigham Young University two weeks ago dropped a section from its strict code of conduct that had prohibited all expressions of homosexual behavior, bisexual music major Caroline McKenzie felt newfound hope that she could stop hiding and be herself. She even went on a date with another woman.
That optimism was pierced this week when administrators at the university owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints clarified in a letter posted online Wednesday that “same-sex romantic behavior” was still not allowed on campus. The letter said the recent revision to what is known as the “honor code” didn’t change the “moral standards” of the church or the faith’s opposition to same-sex marriage.
McKenzie said it made her feel whiplash and that her religion was telling her she was dirty for who she is and unwanted by God. She’s reassessing whether she wants to finish her studies at BYU even though she loves her professors and the education she’s receiving.
McKenzie was one of several hundred people who protested Friday afternoon outside church headquarters . They sang hymns and chanted “have no fear, God loves queers” as they held rainbow flags. They held signs that read “Love one another,” “Jesus loves everyone” and “Bigotry wrapped in prayer is still bigotry.”
Wisconsin
Mom gets sentence in daughter’s death
APPLETON — A Wisconsin mother convicted of neglecting her 13-year-old disabled daughter and causing her death has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.
The girl, Brianna Gussert, was found dead in her bedroom in May 2017. An investigation found she died primarily of sepsis after she was left alone for days.
Her mother, Nicole Gussert, 39, of Appleton, was given two years credit for time served and 10 years of probation during sentencing Thursday .
Iowa
Man sentenced for tossing water on Rep.
SIOUX CITY — A Colorado man who threw a cup of water on Iowa Congressman Steve King has been sentenced to two years of probation.
The sentence was handed down Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to Blake Gibbins, of Lafayette, Colorado. He had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a member of Congress. Gibbins also must perform 200 hours of community service.
Gibbins admitted in a plea agreement that he approached a table at a Fort Dodge restaurant on March 22 last year and threw a cup of water at King. The Republican congressman was seated with others.
Wire reports