California
Magician and actor Jay, of ‘Boogie Nights,’ dies
NEW YORK — Ricky Jay, a magician, historian of oddball entertainers and actor who appeared in “Boogie Nights” and other films, has died. He was 72.
Jay died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, according to his manager Winston Simone. Jay died Saturday.
Jay appeared in several films and television series, including as a cameraman in “Boogie Nights”; in “Magnolia” and “Tomorrow Never Dies”; and in HBO’s “Deadwood.” He consulted on “Ocean’s Thirteen” and “Forrest Gump” and collected rare books on unusual entertainers and performers dating back hundreds of years.
His one-man shows played to packed audiences, where his sleight-of-hand artistry impressed even fellow magicians. In one famous trick, he would pierce a watermelon with a card flung through the air.
He also wrote several books on games, magic and magicians, including “Dice: Deception, Fate and Rotten Luck.”
Survivors include Jay’s wife, Chrisann Verges.
Illinois
Hundreds of flights canceled as Midwest braces for snowstorm
CHICAGO — A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend, bringing blizzard-like conditions that grounded hundreds of flights and forced the closure of major highways on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
With much of the central plains and Great Lakes region under blizzard or winter storm warnings, more than 1,000 flights headed to or from the U.S. were canceled Sunday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Most were supposed to be routed through Chicago or Kansas City — areas forecast to be hit hard by the storm.
Strong winds and snow created blizzard conditions across much of Nebraska and parts of Kansas, Iowa and Missouri.
By midday, the blizzard warning was extended to parts of eastern Illinois near Chicago, where snow is forecast to fall at a rate of about 2 inches per hour.
By Monday morning, the storm was expected to hit parts of northern Indiana and southern Michigan.
Florida
Police: 1 cyclist dead, 1 critical after car hits 14 bikers
DAVIE — Police say one bicyclist has died and another has been critically injured after a car crashed into a group of 14 cyclists in South Florida.
Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone tells news outlets that five cyclists suffered minor injuries Sunday morning.
The group was riding along a state road in Davie, near Fort Lauderdale, when they were hit. According to authorities, the driver told police she was distracted but doesn’t remember from what.
Leone says speed, alcohol or drugs aren’t believed to be a factor.
Leone also says the driver reported that the sun was in her eyes just before the crash.
Maine
New England shrimp won’t be available at all this year
PORTLAND — A small amount of New England shrimp has been available to the public despite a fishing shutdown in recent years, but that will not be the case this winter.
The next few years of a shutdown of the New England shrimp industry will extend to a limited, research-based fishery that has helped provide a small amount of the shrimp to retailers in the past, interstate fishing regulators have said. The managers recently decided to extend a moratorium on Northern shrimp fishing until 2021.
In some previous years of the moratorium, New England’s shrimp trawlers and trappers have been able to bring some of the popular winter seafood item to market via a program called the “research set aside.” The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission has ruled that the population of the shrimp, which is jeopardized by a warming ocean, is so low that even the research program isn’t going to be implemented this time around.
Canadian fishermen harvest the same species, but their product is difficult to find in the United States, rendering the shrimp essentially off the market for U.S. consumers.
The shutdown has been a pain for consumers and fishermen, said Joe Leask, a shrimper out of Portland who previously participated in the research fishery. Many fishermen harvest different species during different times of the year, and the loss of shrimp has hurt them economically, he said.
Alaska
NASA weighs in on petroleum development in Arctic Ocean
ANCHORAGE — The federal agency that oversees offshore petroleum leasing has received comment on Arctic Ocean drilling from a surprise source — NASA.
Alaska’s Energy Desk reports that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management asked for comment as the Trump administration considers a 2019 lease sale in the Beaufort Sea.
A letter from NASA says Beaufort Sea drilling rigs could be affected by launches from its only high-latitude rocket range.
The space administration funds Poker Flat Research Range outside Fairbanks. The high-latitude rocket range for decades has been operated by the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in April sent a letter to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management estimating that 70 rocket parts have landed in the Beaufort Sea since the 1960s.
NASA expressed concern that future oil and gas development in the Beaufort Sea could result in the need to protect additional people and property during launches.