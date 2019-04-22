Delaware
Firefighters honor Marine killed in Afghanistan
DOVER — Firefighters in three states are honoring a U.S. Marine and firefighter who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.
A police-escorted funeral procession carrying the remains of Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman left Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Monday. It traveled through New Jersey and into New York City to a funeral home in the Bronx.
Firefighters along the way paid their respects to Slutman, who was a 15-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department.
The 43-year old and two other members of a Massachusetts-based Marine Reserve unit were killed on April 8.
Slutman is survived by a wife and three daughters.
District of Columbia
Trump opens Easter Egg Roll with talk of economy, military
WASHINGTON — Taking part in one of the oldest White House traditions, President Donald Trump blew a whistle and sent spoon-wielding kids into a frenzy Monday as they used the wooden utensils to coax hard-boiled eggs to the finish line during the annual Easter Egg Roll.
After blowing the whistle to begin one of many egg rolls taking place throughout the day, Trump joined children seated at a picnic table, where they colored cards for U.S. troops. He appeared to answer a question from a child about the wall the president wants to build along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The president also talked about the economy and the military, telling the crowd on a sunny morning that "Our country is doing fantastically" and that he is rebuilding the armed forces "to a level we have never seen before."
More than 30,000 adults and children were expected to stream through the gates all day for a chance to participate in the main event, rolling eggs across the lawn. Tens of thousands of eggs were donated for the event. Some were given away as "egg pops," hard-boiled eggs on a stick.
Massachusetts
Military vet Moulton joins 2020 presidential race
BOSTON — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton is the latest Democrat to jump in the race for the White House.
The Massachusetts lawmaker and Iraq War veteran made the announcement Monday.
Moulton said he wanted to run a presidential campaign that would "bring this country back together," talking "about patriotism, about security, about service."
Moulton first came to prominence in 2014 when he unseated long-term incumbent Rep. John Tierney in a Democratic primary and went on to represent the state's 6th Congressional District, a swath of communities north of Boston including Salem, home of the infamous colonial-era witch trials.
Speculation about a possible Moulton run has been simmering as far back as 2017 when he spoke at a Democratic political rally in Iowa, home of the first-the-the-nation presidential caucuses. At the time, he brushed aside talk of a presidential run.