South Dakota
Mt. Rushmore major construction begins
RAPID CITY — One of the country’s most popular tourist attractions is getting to the core of a multimillion-dollar upgrade.
The Rapid City Journal reports that major construction projects at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota are scheduled to begin next week. The National Park Service says work will continue through much of 2020.
Mount Rushmore spokeswoman Maureen McGee-Ballinger says the upgrades are designed to make it easier to traverse the park and provide clearer views of Gutzon Borglum’s sculpture, which features the faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
Many parts of the park will be closed during construction, including a visitor’s center and amphitheater. McGee-Ballinger says visitors will still have good views of the sculpture and the finished product is “going to be beautiful.”
New Hampshire
Thousands of motorcyclists ride in honor of 7 motorcyclists
LACONIA — Thousands of motorcyclists, waved on by bystanders with American flags, rode through New Hampshire on Saturday to the site where seven bikers were killed in a collision with a truck last month.
More than 3,000 bikers, some from as far away as California and Florida, participated in the 90-mile tribute trip from Laconia to the somber crash site in Randolph, where a memorial of flags and color guard stood. A memorial service was held in a field just beyond the crash site.
The Jarheads Motorcycle Club, to which the victims of the crash belonged, is a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses. On Saturday, the crowd of bikers said a prayer and sang the Marines’ Hymn before heading out from Laconia, according to organizers.
The seven bikers were killed last month when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into the group. The pickup driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and remains behind bars.
Alabama
Motion to drop fetal manslaughter case OK’d
BESSEMER — The manslaughter charge against an Alabama woman who lost her fetus when she was shot during a fight was dropped Saturday.
Circuit Judge David Carpenter granted the state’s motion to dismiss the case against Marshae Jones, 28.
Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December argument over the fetus’ father, authorities said.
Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison ultimately fired in self-defense. Jones was indicted by the same grand jury and arrested, sparking outrage around the nation.
Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington said earlier in the week that she would not prosecute Jones.
Alabama is one of several states with laws allowing criminal charges when fetuses are killed in violent acts.
Mississippi
Man, 84, dead after attack by a bull
YAZOO CITY — Authorities say an 84-year-old man has died after being attacked by a bull in Mississippi.
County coroner Ricky Shivers says Lester Ingram, of Vaughan, died from injuries after being attacked Friday outside a barn on Highway 16 in Yazoo County.
News outlets report that Ingram was attacked after entering a gate beside the barn early Friday morning. Shivers says the bull pushed the elderly man into a hog wire fence and mauled him once he was on the ground, causing numerous traumatic injuries.
Shivers says family members who hadn’t heard from Ingram in several hours went to check on him and found him about 2 p.m. Friday.
The bull was spotted by neighbors about a mile away from the barn near the highway.
Texas
2 dozen Dallas officers disciplined over posts
DALLAS — Dallas police officials say more than two-dozen officers face disciplinary measures after they were found to have posted bigoted or other offensive material to social media in violation of the department’s code of conduct, including mocking protesters who were pepper-sprayed..
Officials announced Friday an internal review determined that 25 officers posted or shared objectionable material.
Four of those officers have been placed on administrative leave because of the extreme nature of their posts.
The findings come after The Plain View Project last month released a database cataloging thousands of bigoted or violent posts by police officers in several states.
More than 1,000 public posts from people identified as current and former Dallas officers were flagged by researchers with the project, which spent two years looking at the personal Facebook accounts of police from Arizona to Florida.
The Dallas posts also included joking about police shooting victims.
Utah
Arches National Park receives certification for dark skies
ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Arches National Park in southern Utah is now certified as an International Dark Sky Park.
The National Park Service and the International Dark-Sky Association said in a joint announcement Friday that the designation recognizes the park’s “quality night skies and a commitment to protecting and sharing natural darkness.”
Steps taken by park officials to receive the designation include replacing light fixtures with fully-shielded bulbs to minimize glare and light emissions.
According to the announcement, the designation will help Arches grow astronomy programs and encourages astronomy-based tourism in nearby communities.
The designation will be celebrated Sept. 21 during a ceremony and star party at the newly completed Panorama Point stargazing area within the park.
Canyonlands National Park and Hovenweep and Natural Bridges national monuments already have international dark sky park certifications.
Louisiana
Harris proposes $100B in homeownership assistance
NEW ORLEANS — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is proposing $100 billion in federal grants to pay for down payment and closing costs to help close what she says is a racial wealth gap and address historical discrimination in homeownership against black families.
Harris announced her plan Saturday at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, where the California senator was among several of the 2020 White House candidates attending the largest annual gathering of black women in the country.
Harris said the plan would help at least 4 million families living in areas that were redlined, a segregation-era practice that limited black borrowers’ ability to buy homes and set boundaries on where they can live, affecting the wealth of those families for generations.
Harris’ plan would address federal policy on how credit scores are calculated to include payments made on rent, telephone bills and other utilities to increase credit access for minority borrowers.