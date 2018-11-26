District of Columbia
Mueller: Manafort lied, broke plea agreement
WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of lying to federal investigators in the Russia probe, in breach of his plea agreement.
Prosecutors say in a new court filing that after Manafort agreed to truthfully cooperate with the investigation, he “committed federal crimes” by lying about “a variety of subject matters.” They are now asking a federal judge to set a date to sentence him.
Manafort is denying that he lied. His attorneys say in the same filing that he believes he “provided truthful information.”
Manafort had been meeting with the special counsel’s office since he pleaded guilty in September and agreed to cooperate. He remains jailed while awaiting his sentence. He faces multiple years in prison.
White House pastry chefs make National Mall in gingerbread
WASHINGTON — The traditional White House gingerbread house isn’t exactly a house this year. It’s a massive, sugary replica of the entire National Mall.
The pastry creation — featured at Monday’s unveiling of the White House holiday decorations — required 225 pounds of dough, 25 pounds of chocolate and 20 pounds of white icing. It includes replicas of the Capitol, the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials, the Washington Monument and the White House, complete with tiny green wreaths with red ribbons on each window.
White House pastry chefs have created gingerbread houses during the holidays since the early 1970s. The first one depicted a Christmas village. Another was a replica of President Bill Clinton’s boyhood home in Arkansas.
“American Treasures” is the theme of this year’s White House holiday decor, designed by first lady Melania Trump, who tweeted a video showing her walking amid the display. Decorations in the ornate East Room are meant to highlight the diversity and ingenuity of American architecture.
Montana
Keystone XL pipeline builder asks judge to allow some work
HELENA — The company that wants to build the Keystone XL pipeline is asking a judge to change his order blocking the project to allow pre-construction work to continue, such as purchasing materials and finalizing contracts.
Attorneys for the company will argue in a Wednesday telephone conference that U.S. District Judge Brian Morris should clarify or amend his ruling to say the injunction does not apply to activities such as finalizing contracts, purchasing materials, conducting land surveys and discussing federal permits.
TransCanada wants to keep that preliminary work on track so that the Calgary-based company can be prepared to start pipeline construction as early as mid-February.
Blocking the pre-construction work even for several weeks would likely cause the company to miss the entire 2019 construction season and delay its 2021 target for oil to start flowing through the pipeline.
A year-long delay would cost TransCanada $949 million in earnings and put off the hiring of about 6,600 workers for construction.
On Nov. 8, Morris blocked TransCanada’s permit to build the pipeline from Alberta’s oil sands through a half-dozen U.S. states to the Gulf of Mexico.
The judge had ruled the Trump administration had not fully considered the environmental effects of the pipeline.
New York
US woman pleads guilty to bitcoin ploy aiding Islamic State
CENTRAL ISLIP — A Pakistani-born New York woman has acknowledged her role in defrauding numerous financial institutions in a bitcoin scheme to help the Islamic State group.
Prosecutors say Zoobia Shahnaz, a naturalized U.S. citizen living on Long Island, pleaded guilty in federal court in Central Islip Monday to providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
The 27-year-old Shahnaz was charged with laundering bitcoin and wiring money to the Islamic State group. After quitting her job, she was stopped at Kennedy Airport last year attempting to fly to Pakistan.
Shahnaz’s lawyer has said she was trying to help Syrian refugees.
She faces up to 20 years in prison.