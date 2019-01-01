Texas
HOUSTON — Investigators in Houston said Monday that they have a surveillance video image of a pickup truck from which a driver fired several shots into a car carrying a family, killing a 7-year-old girl and wounding the child’s mother.
The image of the red, four-door pickup was captured shortly before the shooting occurred Sunday morning, Harris County sheriff’s Lt. Christopher Sandoval told reporters.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez declined to speculate on what prompted the driver of the pickup to pull alongside and fire into the car carrying Jazmine Barnes, three of her sisters and her mother.
Jazmine died at the scene, her mother suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, and her 6-year-old sister was injured by shattered glass. The mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, remained in a hospital Monday.
Gonzalez described the shooting as “totally unprovoked.”
Florida
TAMPA — A Florida sheriff’s dive team pulled a woman to safety early on New Year’s Day after another driver cut her off on Interstate 4, and her vehicle wound up upside down in a muddy ravine.
Amanda Antonio, 33, called 911 at 3:48 a.m., telling dispatchers the water was rising in the foggy darkness near Tampa, said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s spokesman Danny Alvarez.
“We had 13 units trying to race up and down I-4 near the fairground in a dense, dense fog,” Alvarez told WFTS . “Our lights are bouncing back at us from the fog as we’re trying to find this woman that is literally drowning.”
A deputy eventually spotted the rear of her car sticking out of waist-deep muddy water, Alvarez said. He calmed Antonio and kept her in an air pocket until the sheriff’s dive team members arrived to help.
Hawaii
HONOLULU — Good Samaritans on nearby merchant vessels rescued 16 members of the crew of a Panamanian car carrier heading from Japan to Hawaii that caught fire in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Three of the remaining five crew members of the Sincerity Ace were found, but they are still in the water because they are unresponsive, the Coast Guard said Sunday. The other two crew members haven’t been found, the agency said.
The Serenity Ace caught fire early Monday morning 1,800 nautical miles northwest of Hawaii. The Coast Guard has not said what caused the fire on the 650-foot ship.
The Sincerity Ace is adrift on the high seas, the Coast Guard said. Commercial tugs have been dispatched by the company to salvage the ship, the agency said.
Oklahoma
TULSA — The number of Oklahoma earthquakes registering a magnitude 3.0 or greater has declined for the third consecutive year after state regulators began directing oil and natural gas producers to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others.
The number of such quakes began declining in mid-2015 when the state Corporation Commission took action after the quakes were linked to the underground injection of wastewater, according to the Oklahoma Geological Survey.
Through late December, the survey reported 196 quakes of magnitude 3.0 or stronger, down from 302 in 2017, 623 in 2016 and a record 903 in 2015.
