New York
Reporter: NBC needs better explanation
NEW YORK — NBC News’ decision to pass on Ronan Farrow’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct is an open wound, with Farrow and one of Weinstein’s accusers criticizing the network’s latest explanation and President Trump chiming in Tuesday.
Trump tweeted that NBC is “now fumbling around making excuses for their probably highly unethical conduct.” He called NBC “FAKE NEWS.”
NBC News Chairman Andy Lack sent a lengthy email to staff members Monday night outlining last summer’s decision to pass on Farrow’s reporting. He said his story wasn’t ready to be aired at that time, and that NBC had done nothing to block his reporting.
Meanwhile, Farrow’s former investigative producer called on the network to agree to an independent investigation of its actions.
Kushner firm is fined over $500K by NYC
NEW YORK — The Kushner family real estate firm has amassed over a half-million dollars in unpaid fines for various New York City sanitation and building violations, with much of that bill incurred while President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner was running the company.
City figures compiled for The Associated Press by a tenant watchdog group show that most of the fines — $350,000 — stretched over the past five years. And just last month the company was fined $210,000 for filing false construction documents.
The hundreds of violations in dozens of its buildings ranged from the seemingly minor — “loose rubbish” — to the serious, such as not getting permits for electrical work or failing to notify authorities of work that could disturb asbestos. Most of the fines were for a few hundred dollars apiece. But in many cases the company failed to show up for required court hearings, triggering additional penalty fines atop interest payments that allowed the bill to grow.
District of Columbia
EPA: Pruitt’s security costs unwarranted
WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency failed to document any threats or security risks that warranted spending more than $3.5 million on unprecedented around-the-clock bodyguards for then-chief Scott Pruitt, the agency’s internal watchdog concluded on Tuesday.
The EPA allowed Pruitt and his administrative team to increase the security detail to 19 agents, up from six for Pruitt’s predecessor. That “undocumented decision represents an inefficient use of agency resources,” the inspector general concluded.
EPA spokesman Michael Abboud said in an email that officials had to look at more than specific and serious threats, or the lack of them, in deciding how much security an official needs.
Alaska
Tiny village has boom in polar bear tourism
JUNEAU — A tiny Alaska Native village has experienced a boom in tourism in recent years as polar bears spend more time on land than on diminishing Arctic sea ice.
More than 2,000 people visited the northern Alaska village of Kaktovik on the Beaufort Sea last year to see polar bears in the wild, Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Monday.
The far north community is located on north shore of Barter Island on the Beaufort Sea coast in an area where rapid global warming has sped up the movement of sea ice, the primary habitat of polar bears. As ice has receded to deep water beyond the continental shelf, more bears are remaining on land to look for food.
The village had less than 50 visitors annually before 2011, said Jennifer Reed, of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Indiana
Fraternity group votes to ban hard alcohol
INDIANAPOLIS — The association for fraternities in the U.S. and Canada said most of its members have one year to ban hard alcohol under a rule adopted during its recent annual meeting.
The North-American Interfraternity Conference said Tuesday that in “a near-unanimous vote” on Aug. 27, its 66 international and national men’s fraternities adopted the rule prohibiting hard alcohol from fraternity chapters and events unless served by licensed third-party vendors. The member fraternities have until Sept. 1, 2019, to implement the rule across their more than 6,100 chapters on 800 campuses.
Wire reports