Illinois
4 adults, 2 kids shot and wounded at baby shower
CHICAGO — Two men who opened fire on a crowd of people gathered for a baby shower, wounding six people, including two children, may have acted in retaliation for an earlier gang conflict, police said Sunday.
Authorities have only "shards of information" about what happened at the family gathering in Chicago because witnesses are not cooperating, a police spokesman said, but investigators hope the serious nature of the children's injuries will prompt someone to talk.
At least a dozen people were gathered outside a home decorated with balloons for the baby shower when two armed men approached on foot and began shooting about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Guglielmi said.
The gunmen fired multiple rounds and ran away down an alley, he said.
An 8-year-old boy was shot in the chest and back, and a 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg. Both children were in critical but stable condition. Their names were not released.
Also shot were four other people — three men ranging in age from 23 to 48 and a 29-year-old woman. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and the two younger men were in stable condition.
Virginia
Wild ponies corralled after visitors ignore warnings
CHINCOTEAGUE — Wild ponies living on Virginia's Eastern Shore have been corralled because visitors ignored warnings against approaching the animals.
The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reported last week that the warnings were ignored at the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge. The ponies were moved to the south corral of Assateague Island.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company owns and cares for the Virginia pony herds on Assateague Island. Spokeswoman Denise Bowden said they've tried numerous times to educate the public. She warned that one kick or bite from one of the animals could badly injure someone.
The ponies will be corralled until the spring roundup April 12-13. That's when the ponies get a health check and authorities see if any new foals have been born.
Oregon
Body found in home of man who was an original Mouseketeer
PORTLAND — A body has been found in the Oregon home of Dennis Day, an original member of Disney's "The Mickey Mouse Club" who has been reported missing since July.
Police have not identified the body or released details on how it was found, The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported .
Police in Phoenix, Oregon, on Thursday requested that investigators from Medford examine a body found at the home of Day.
Day, 76, was reported missing July 15 by his husband, Ernie Caswell, who suffers from memory loss. Caswell was in a hospital when he reported Day missing.
Day and Caswell moved to Oregon in the 1980s. They married in Ashland in 2009.
California
Co-founder of chart-topping The O'Jays dies of cancer at 78
OCEANSIDE — Bill Isles, an original member of the chart-topping R&B group The O'Jays, has died at his Southern California Home. He was 78.
Isles died of cancer last month at his home in Oceanside, just north of San Diego, his son, Duane Isles, told The San Diego Union-Tribune. The funeral for Bill Isles was held Saturday.
Bill Isles and his childhood friends in Canton, Ohio, formed the Mascots in 1958 before changing the name to The Triumphs and releasing a single in 1961. The band changed its name to The O'Jays after getting pivotal advice from a Cleveland DJ named Eddie O'Jay.
Bill Isles was featured on songs including "Lonely Drifter" and "Lipstick Traces" before he quit the group in 1965. Duane Isles says his father was The O'Jays' tour manager between 1971 and 1974, when the group released its biggest hits, "Love Train" and "Back Stabbers."
The O'Jays were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.
Texas
Texas mother accused of selling son gets 6 years in prison
CORPUS CHRISTI — A Texas woman accused of selling her 7-year-old son and planning to sell her two other children to settle a drug debt has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was sentenced Friday after taking a plea deal. She was convicted on three counts of selling or purchasing a child. She also was convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to sell or purchase a child.
Last June investigators discovered her son had been sold for $2,500. Investigators also learned that she had planned to sell her two daughters, ages 2 and 3, as well — all to pay off a drug debt.