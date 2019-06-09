Georgia
Carter, after hip surgery, back teaching Sunday school
ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter returned to teaching Sunday school in Georgia for the first time since breaking his hip.
Carter told people gathered at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains that he and his wife, Rosalynn, have nursing care at home and are doing fine. He thanked those present for their prayers and good wishes.
The 94-year-old Carter broke his hip last month at his home when he fell while leaving to go turkey hunting. He subsequently had hip replacement surgery.
The former first lady also was hospitalized around the same time for what Carter said was initially thought to be a stroke, but turned out to be less serious.
A devout Christian, Carter regularly teaches Sunday school in Plains, drawing hundreds of visitors for each session. But he had to cancel plans to teach after hip surgery.
In March, Carter became the longest-living chief executive in U.S. history, exceeding the lifespan of former President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30 at the age of 94 years, 171 days.
California
Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego store
SAN DIEGO — A California lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego.
The winner of Friday's drawing will have to decide whether to receive the estimated $530 million jackpot in 30 installments or its $345.2 million cash value.
The California State Lottery says a ticket with five winning numbers — but missing the Mega number — was sold at a gasoline station in Seal Beach and is worth $1,143,154.
Arkansas
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in remote area a miracle
MENA — A Texas man who was found after he went missing for about a week while hiking alone in a remote area of Arkansas said his rescue was the result of "hundreds of miracles."
Joshua McClatchy told WFAA-TV in Dallas on Saturday he wouldn't be alive without the efforts of search and rescue teams that looked for him after he was reported missing June 1. He also thanked his faith.
McClatchy, from Fort Worth, said he's not ready to talk about what he went through but described the first sips of water he took after being rescued as "so refreshing."
The 38-year-old McClatchy got lost while hiking in the Caney Creek Wilderness near Mena, Arkansas. The wilderness area is about 105 miles southwest of Little Rock.
McClatchy had texted his mother after he got lost and asked her to send help.
Polk County Judge Brandon Ellison told ABC News McClatchy was found Friday with the help of a National Guard helicopter equipped with infrared technology.
Wisconsin
Proposed city ordinance to fine parents of bullies
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A Wisconsin city is considering an ordinance that would impose fines on the parents of young bullies after a viral social media post showed handwritten notes that students sent to a middle school girl urging her to kill herself.
The Legislative Committee in Wisconsin Rapids voted unanimously Monday to move an anti-bullying ordinance to be considered on June 18 by the Common Council, the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune reported.
The draft ordinance prohibits bullying, harassment, and retaliation against anyone who reports such incidents. The measure would also hold parents and guardians responsible for such behavior of children younger than 18 years old. Penalties for a first fineable offense would be $50, with additional costs bringing the total to $313, City Attorney Susan Schill said. But parents would receive warnings first.
The ordinance was proposed by Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Craig Broeren after the social media post detailing the bullying suffered by a Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School seventh-grader went viral in February.
The girl's parents earlier said that their daughter was handling the situation well and that she did not seem to believe what the bullies told her.
Maryland
Officials: Inmate killed in prison-yard altercation
CUMBERLAND — Authorities say a Maryland inmate is dead after violence involving a cluster of criminals on a prison exercise yard.
Maryland State Police said Sunday that 33-year-old inmate Herbert Mayes was dead where he fell inside the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.
Homicide investigators are looking into what happened Saturday afternoon when Mayes was involved in a scuffle involving six other inmates, who all were taken into police custody.
Mayes' body is being autopsied to determine what killed him.