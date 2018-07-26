District of Columbia
Report: China, Russia, Iran ramp up spying
WASHINGTON — A Chinese cyberespionage group called APT10 relentlessly attacks U.S. engineering, telecom and aerospace industries. Russian hackers last year compromised dozens of U.S. energy companies. Iranian hackers known as “Rocket Kitten” repeatedly target American defense companies in hopes of stealing information to boost Tehran’s missile and space programs.
While Moscow’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election are widely known, spy services from China, Russia and Iran, along with their proxy hackers, also are hard at work trying to steal trade secrets and proprietary information from the United States, according to a government report released Thursday. A classified version of the report was sent to Congress.
“Foreign economic and industrial espionage against the United States continues to represent a significant threat to America’s prosperity, security and competitive advantage,” the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said. “China, Russia and Iran stand out as three of the most capable and active cyber actors tied to economic espionage and the potential theft of U.S. trade secrets and proprietary information.”
Cyberespionage is a relatively low-cost, high-yield way to access and acquire information from U.S. research institutions, universities and corporations, the report said.
Colorado
Woman drowns after
storm floods basement
ENGLEWOOD — Rachael Haber only intended to stay a few minutes when she stopped by the basement apartment of a traveling friend to check on her pet cat.
While she was there Tuesday, a small but intense storm hit the area south of Denver, unleashing a torrent of rain that rushed through streets and backyards while flooding basements. Officials say the 32-year-old Haber became trapped and drowned.
“I’m sure she was down there trying to take care of the cat and get the cat out,” her husband Sean Haber said, describing his wife as one of the kindest, most intelligent people he had ever known.
The city of Englewood said the flood was a 100-year event, with an estimated 2.5 inches of rain falling in the area in 30 minutes.
Texas
Police: Doctor shot
on bike likely targeted
HOUSTON — There’s a “high probability” a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush was targeted when he was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Thursday.
Acevedo revealed the new development in the shooting of Dr. Mark Hausknecht in a tweet on Thursday but did not offer additional information on the investigation.
Hausknecht was shot to death while riding his bicycle to work on the morning of July 20 at the Texas Medical Center. Police have said the shooter rode past Hausknecht, then turned around and opened fire, hitting him three times, including in the head and torso.