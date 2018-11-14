Massachusetts
New Twitter account will tweet JFK quotes
BOSTON — Former President John F. Kennedy helped inspire a nation to land a man on the moon — but he never got the chance to tweet about it.
That’s changing. The JFK Library Foundation has launched a project called “Words Count” that takes quotes from the nation’s 35th president and tweets them out using the @JohnFKennedy Twitter handle. The account features exact quotations said or written by Kennedy as president.
The goal is to use a 21st-century tool to pass the baton of Kennedy’s soaring oratory to a new generation who only know him from history books and news clips.
“There are many things that President Kennedy said on a variety of issues that affected domestic and international concerns that are as relevant in today’s world as they were in the early ’60s,” Steven Rothstein, executive director at the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, said Wednesday.
‘Apprentice’ tapes sought in Trump suit
BOSTON — Lawyers suing President Trump over his decision to end special protections shielding certain immigrants from deportation are seeking unaired footage from his reality TV show “The Apprentice” to try to bolster their case alleging the move was racially motivated, the attorneys said Wednesday.
Lawyers for Civil Rights, which sued Trump in February, have issued subpoenas to MGM Holdings Inc. and Trump Productions LLC demanding any footage shot during the production of the show in which Trump “uses racial and/or ethnic slurs” or “makes remarks concerning race, nationality and/or ethnic background.”
Former White House staffer and fellow reality-TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed without evidence in a book released in August, “Unhinged,” that a tape exists of the president using the N-word on the reality show’s set.
Maryland
Bishops’ meeting near end with no abuse vote
BALTIMORE — U.S. Catholic bishops made clear their frustrations Wednesday as a national assembly focused on clergy sex-abuse neared its conclusion without strong new steps to combat the multifaceted crisis.
Avoiding any direct confrontation with the Vatican, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops ended the public sessions of its three-day meeting without any vote on two major anti-abuse proposals that had been drafted weeks ago. On the eve of this week’s meeting, the Vatican issued a surprise order for such action to be delayed until after a global meeting on sex abuse scheduled for February.
“The decision of the Holy See to constrain us did allow a limited response,” Bishop Christopher Coyne of Burlington, Vermont said. “All of us are disappointed that we weren’t able to do as much as we wanted.”
Wire reports