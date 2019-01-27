California
Sen. Harris says the powerful seek to divide America
OAKLAND — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Sunday that those in power are trying to turn people against each other, which she says is "not our America."
Harris, a first-term U.S. senator from California who announced her candidacy last Monday, rallied supporters outside City Hall in Oakland, her hometown and where she served as a prosecutor before becoming the state attorney general. The event was the formal kickoff for her campaign.
"We are here because the American Dream and our American democracy are under attack and on the line like never before," she said. "And we are here at this moment in time because we must answer a fundamental question: Who are we? Who are we as Americans? So, let's answer that question to the world and each other right here and right now. America, we are better than this."
Harris also said that racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia and transphobia are real in the U.S. "They are age-old forms of hate with new fuel. And we need to speak that truth so we can deal with it," she said.
Harris cast herself as the kind of leader who can unify the country and would fight for the needs of all Americans.
Louisiana
Murder suspect caught at grandma's Virginia home
GONZALES — A 21-year-old man suspected of killing his parents and three other people — including a girl he was dating — was arrested Sunday when he drove up with a gun to his grandmother's house in Virginia, a sheriff said.
On Saturday, Dakota Theriot shot and killed three people — the woman believed to be his girlfriend, her brother and father — in Louisiana's Livingston Parish before taking her father's pickup truck, driving to neighboring Ascension Parish, and shooting his parents, according to authorities.
Theriot's grandmother in Warsaw, Virginia, had checked into a hotel Saturday night, fearing he might show up there, Richmond County Sheriff Stephan B. Smith said in a phone interview. The woman asked authorities to check her house Sunday morning to ensure it was safe before she returned.
While deputies were there, Smith said, Theriot drove up with a firearm pointed out the window of a pickup. A sheriff's statement said deputies sought cover and challenged Theriot, who then dropped the gun and was arrested without incident. Smith said the pickup Theriot drove apparently was the one taken in Louisiana.
District of Columbia
Treasury lifts sanctions against 3 Russian companies
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department is lifting sanctions on three companies connected to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. The move comes despite an effort in Congress to block the action with many lawmakers concerned that the Trump administration is not being tough enough on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies.
Treasury announced Sunday that it is removing Russian aluminum giant Rusal and two other companies from its sanctions list on the grounds that the companies have reduced Derapaska's direct and indirect shareholding stake in the three companies.
Congress voted earlier this month to try to block the administration's efforts to remove the sanctions. In the House, 136 Republicans joined Democrats to disapprove the deal while in the Senate 11 Republicans supported the move but fell short of the 60 votes needed.
New York
12 immigrant workers at Trump golf course fired, lawyer says
NEW YORK — A dozen immigrant workers at one of President Donald Trump's golf clubs in New York who are in the U.S. illegally were fired this month even though managers had known about their legal status for years, a lawyer for the workers said Saturday.
As the president railed during the partial government shutdown against immigrants coming into the country illegally, a manager at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County called a dozen immigrant workers into a room one by one Jan. 18 and fired them, said lawyer Anibal Romero.
Many of them had worked at the club for a dozen or more years, he said, and managers knew they had submitted phony documents but looked the other way.
The firings come after workers at another Trump club in New Jersey came forward last month to say managers there had hired them knowing they were in the country illegally, and had even helped one obtain phony documents.
Washington
Baker apologizes for 'Build that Wall' cookie
SEATTLE — A Washington state baker is apologizing for a politically charged Valentine's Day cookie that generated an uproar on social media.
KING-TV reports that Ken Bellingham, who owns Edmonds Bakery, has gotten phone calls from frustrated customers about the heart-shaped cookie with "Build that Wall" in frosting letters. The wall refers to President Donald Trump's signature campaign promise to build a southern-border wall.
The cookie was one of several decorated with messages such as "Addicted to Love" and "Cool Beans." Bellingham says the cookie was a joke and not meant as a political statement.
A woman, Ana Carrera, posted a photo of the cookie on Facebook, saying that as a person with Mexican heritage it felt personal.
Bellingham says someone taped a sign to the shop calling for a boycott.
North Carolina
Duke medical school apologizes over complaint about Chinese
DURHAM — Duke University's medical school has issued an apology and launched a review after an administrator admonished students over speaking Chinese in a school building.
Megan Neely, who served as graduate studies director in the biostatistics master's program, wrote an email Friday urging students to "commit to using English" in the building housing the program.
She said in the message to an email list for the program's students that two faculty members came to her to complain about students loudly speaking Chinese in a common area. She wrote that both were disappointed the students weren't working to improve their English and "wanted to write down the names so they could remember them if the students ever interviewed for an internship or asked to work with them for a master's project."
After screengrabs of the email sparked an outcry on social media, Neely stepped down as the program's director of graduate studies, according to a letter from Dr. Mary Klotman, the medical school dean. A university spokesman verified the screenshots were Neely's email.