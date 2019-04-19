District of Columbia
Pompeo ‘still in charge’ of North Korea talks
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected calls by North Korea that he be removed from the Trump administration’s negotiations with Kim Jong Un’s regime, saying “nothing’s changed” on the U.S. diplomatic team handling talks.
“I’m still in charge of the team,” Pompeo said Friday in his first response to the demand by a senior North Korean official who accused the top American diplomat of “fabricating stories like a fiction writer” that undermined talks between Kim and President Donald Trump.
Missouri
Ku Klux Klan leader’s wife admits killing him
FARMINGTON — The wife of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader admitted Friday to fatally shooting her husband.
Malissa Ancona was sentenced to life in prison Friday under a deal in which she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse in the February 2017 death of Frank Ancona Jr., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Ancona, who had identified himself as a KKK imperial wizard, had recently asked his wife for a divorce, according to officials and court records.
Iowa
Toxic gas leak could’ve killed at police academy
IOWA CITY — A series of infrastructure failures in a crumbling state dormitory caused a toxic gas leak at an Iowa police academy that sickened dozens of recruits and could have killed some of them, a workplace safety investigation concluded.
At least three recruits were poisoned by potentially lethal levels of carbon monoxide after an air handling unit and a heating boiler simultaneously malfunctioned on Nov. 15 inside a three-story residence hall at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston, according to records obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request. One officer suffered exposure levels that were more than eight times the amount deemed unsafe.
As dozens of recruits slept, ventilation system failures caused carbon monoxide fumes released by the boiler to build up and spread through large holes in an exhaust pipe.
New York
Ancestry.com takes heat for slavery-era ad
NEW YORK — Ancestry.com apologized Friday for an ad that showed a mixed-race couple discussing escaping to the North during the Civil War era.
The ad drew widespread criticism on social media for whitewashing slavery, prompting the DNA testing company to remove it from TV and its YouTube channel. Ancestry started running the ad on TV on April 15, according to research firm iSpot.TV.
The ad is part of a campaign by Ancestry showing stories from the past to pique viewers’ curiosity about their ancestors. It depicts a white man holding up a ring and telling a black woman wearing Civil War-era clothing that they can be together if they escape to the North. The woman says nothing as the scene fades to black, with the line: “Without you, the story stops here.”
Critics pointed out that the ad ignores the fact that mixed race couplings during the slavery era were usually not romantic love stories but instead due to rape and violence against slaves.
Wire reports