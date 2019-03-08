Florida
SpaceX test flight ends with ocean splashdown
CAPE CANAVERAL — SpaceX’s swanky new crew capsule returned from the International Space Station to an old-fashioned splashdown in the Atlantic on Friday, successfully ending a test flight that could lead to astronaut rides later this year.
The Dragon capsule undocked from the orbiting lab early Friday. Six hours later, the capsule carrying a test dummy parachuted into the ocean, a couple hundred miles off the Florida coast.
It was the final hurdle for the six-day demo, a critical prelude to SpaceX’s first flight with astronauts as early as summer. While improvements still need to be made, the company aims to fly NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on the next test flight.
Astronauts have not launched from Florida in eight years, and NASA is eager to end the drought and reduce its costly dependence on Russia for space station trips.
District of Columbia
Shine latest to resign from White House job
WASHINGTON — Bill Shine, a former Fox News executive who took over as President Trump’s communications director last summer, exited the White House on Friday, the latest person to step away from a job that has become a revolving door within the turbulent West Wing.
Shine will join the president’s Republican re-election campaign, the White House said in a laudatory statement that quoted Trump and other top White House officials.
When Shine joined the administration, he was viewed as an experienced hand whose television experience could help shape Trump’s message. But like others before him, Shine was forced to grapple with a president who preferred to run his own communications strategy via tweet.
Trump says Cohen lied about pardon request
WASHINGTON — President Trump declared Friday that he rejected a personal appeal from his former lawyer Michael Cohen for a pardon, the strongest assertion yet that Cohen may have lied under oath.
Trump tweeted his claim after days of swirling questions about Cohen over the issue of pardons. It has emerged as a key line of inquiry for Democrats launching a series of sweeping investigations into Trump’s political and personal dealings.
“Bad lawyer and fraudster Michael Cohen said under sworn testimony that he never asked for a Pardon. His lawyers totally contradicted him. He lied!” Trump tweeted aboard Air Force One while en route to Alabama. “Additionally, he directly asked me for a pardon. I said NO. He lied again! He also badly wanted to work at the White House. He lied!”
Cohen denied the accusation via Twitter.
President describes Dems as ‘anti-Jewish’
WASHINGTON — President Trump claimed Friday that Democrats oppose Israel and Jews, reacting in a most incendiary way to the party’s controversy over recent remarks by a Muslim congresswoman, even as Republicans confronted their own divisions over hate speech.
Trump’s remarks came as he blasted a House-passed resolution, proposed by Democrats, to stanch a furor over comments from freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., that were widely criticized as anti-Semitic. All Democrats voted Thursday for the resolution, which generally condemned hate speech without mentioning Omar, but 23 Republicans opposed it.
“I thought yesterday’s vote by the House was disgraceful,” the president told reporters as he left the White House for Alabama and Florida. “Because it’s become — the Democrats have become an anti-Israel party. They’ve become an anti-Jewish party.”
Virginia
Manning won’t testify against WikiLeaks
ALEXANDRIA — Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who served years in prison for leaking one of the largest troves of classified documents in U.S. history, was sent to jail Friday for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.
U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton ordered Manning to jail for civil contempt of court after a brief hearing in federal court during which Manning confirmed she has no intention of testifying. She told the judge she “will accept whatever you bring upon me.”
Manning has said she objects to the secrecy of the grand jury process and already revealed everything she knows at her court-martial. She said prosecutors have granted her immunity for her testimony, which eliminates her ability to invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Wire reports