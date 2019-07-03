Florida
Scientist: Fireball in sky was Chinese space junk
MIAMI — The American Meteor Society reported two dozen sightings from Jacksonville to Key West after midnight of a mysterious flying object resembling an orange fireball streaked across the Florida sky.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office had some fun after receiving reports about the mysterious lights, posting on social media that “we were not invaded last night by Martians, but we appreciate the level of confidence you have of us to stop intergalactic invaders.”
Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell at the Center for Astrophysics said the fireball was made up of pieces of a Chinese rocket as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere.
Launched in January, the rocket weighed over two tons and was roughly 30 feet long. He said it helped put a Chinese military communication satellite in orbit, and like most space junk, was being tracked as it circled the planet.
State agency encourages residents to kill iguanas
FORT LAUDERDALE — Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly in South Florida that a state wildlife agency is encouraging people to kill them.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release says people should exterminate the large green lizards on their properties as well as on 22 public land areas across South Florida. It doesn’t say how civilians should try to kill them.
“Homeowners do not need a permit to kill iguanas on their own property, and the FWC encourages homeowners to kill green iguanas on their own property whenever possible,” the agency says.
Iguanas aren’t dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they damage seawalls, sidewalks, landscape foliage and can dig lengthy tunnels. The males can grow to 5 feet long and weigh nearly 20 pounds.
Kentucky
Fire destroys massive Jim Beam warehouse
FRANKFORT — A fire destroyed a huge Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of aging bourbon in Kentucky, and state officials worried that runoff whiskey seeping into nearby waterways would kill fish.
Firefighters from four counties responded to the blaze that erupted late Tuesday. It sent flames shooting into the night sky and generated so much heat that firetruck lights melted.
Lightning might have been a factor, but fire investigators haven’t been able to start looking for the cause, Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler said.
The warehouse was a total loss. Looking to reassure consumers of Jim Beam bourbon, Beam Suntory indicated it amounted to a drop of the iconic brand’s total aging inventory.
Alabama
Police: Man possessed a wild ‘attack squirrel’
ATHENS — An Alabama man accused of feeding methamphetamine to what authorities called an “attack squirrel” is being charged with a state wildlife offense.
Court records show 35-year-old Mickey Joel Paulk is charged with illegal possession of wildlife.
Paulk has not denied having a pet squirrel, which is illegal under state law. But he has denied police allegations that he fed meth to the squirrel to make it aggressive.
Officers encountered the animal during a raid at an apartment. Paulk later told The Associated Press he had the squirrel since it was a baby and would never give it drugs.
