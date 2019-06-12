District of Columbia
US imposes sanctions on Iran’s Guard affiliate
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on an Iraq-based affiliate of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, one more in a series of steps intended to pressure Tehran following President Trump’s decision last year to withdraw from the landmark nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.
The Treasury Department said the penalties target the South Wealth Resources Company in Baghdad and two of its registered agents.
It said the company and the two men are linked to the Guard’s foreign wing, or Quds Force, and have trafficked hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Shiite militias in Iraq.
Mexican immigrants in US illegally declining
WASHINGTON — The number of Mexican immigrants in the U.S. illegally has declined so sharply over the past decade that for the first time, they no longer make up the majority of that category, according to an estimate by the Pew Research Center on Wednesday.
But the number of Central Americans in the country illegally is increasing — from 1.5 million in 2007 to 1.9 million in 2017, the study found.
Pew, like other researchers, cited declining Mexican birth rates as a major reason.
In 2015, Pew reported that more Mexicans were leaving the U.S. than arriving, another milestone marking the end of one of the greatest waves of immigration in U.S. history, dating back to 1965 and ending around the time of the Great Recession.
Georgia
Officer seen on video hitting man convicted
LAWRENCEVILLE — A former police sergeant in Georgia who was captured on video hitting a man during a traffic stop has been convicted of aggravated assault and battery.
Michael Bongiovanni, 44, on Tuesday pleaded no contest to the charges, the Gwinnett County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.
Cellphone video showed Bongiovanni hitting Demetrius Hollins as he stood with his hands up during the April 2017 traffic stop. Video also showed then-officer Robert McDonald stomping on Hollins’ head as he lay on the ground handcuffed.
The Gwinnett County Police Department fired the two officers a day after the arrest when the video surfaced.
Florida
WWII practice bomb dug up by children
After children dug up a World War II-era practice bomb in their back yard Friday, police evacuated several surrounding homes as the bomb squad investigated, Boca Raton police said Tuesday.
The AN MK-43 practice bomb will find a new home at the Boca Raton Historical Society, the police chief wrote in a Facebook post.
The rusted chunk of history, which was labeled “practice bomb,” is part of a class of miniature devices that are typically about 8 inches long and were used for low-altitude horizontal, or dive-bombing practice, according to the U.S. Army.
