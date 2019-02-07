New Jersey
J&J will list drug prices on TV commercials
TRENTON — Johnson & Johnson said Thursday it will start giving the list price of its prescription drugs in television ads.
The company would be the first drugmaker to take that step.
The health-care giant will begin with its popular blood thinner, Xarelto, said Scott White, head of J&J’s North American pharmaceutical marketing. By late March, commercials will give the pill’s list price plus typical out-of-pocket costs. The information will appear on screen at the end of the commercial and include a website where people can enter insurance information to get more specific costs.
Without insurance, Xa- relto costs $450 to $540 per month, depending on the pharmacy. About 1 million Xarelto prescriptions are filled in the U.S. each month.
New York
Wells Fargo outage impacts entire nation
NEW YORK — Smoke at one of Wells Fargo’s data centers left some of the bank’s customers without access to online or mobile banking as well as accessing cash from ATMs on Thursday.
Wells Fargo said workers discovered the problem following routine maintenance.
“We’re working to restore all our services as soon as possible,” said bank spokeswoman Hilary O’Byrne. The bank apologized to customers for any inconvenience caused by the system issues, and said it would reverse any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of the issues.
Business news network CNBC reported that the incident happened at a data center in Shoreview, Minnesota, at around 5 a.m. CST and was under control starting at 9 a.m. Wells Fargo did not comment on the data center’s location or the possible source of the smoke at the facility.
It is unknown how many Wells Fargo customers were impacted. Twitter complaints about Wells Fargo being down were nationwide, particularly in the parts of the country where Wells has a large presence, like the South, California and the East Coast.
Pennsylvania
Cosby is transferred to main part of prison
PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby has been moved to the general population but hasn’t had any visits from family four months after arriving at a Pennsylvania state prison.
Cosby, 81, who is legally blind, has been moved out of special housing where he spent time getting acclimated, a prison spokeswoman said. He still has inmates assigned to help him throughout the day, given his age and disability.
Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said he doesn’t expect Camille Cosby or their daughters to visit the prison, which is about 20 miles from a family estate in the Philadelphia suburbs. Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year term for drugging and molesting a woman there in 2004.
“He doesn’t want to have them in that environment,” said Wyatt, who visits regularly. “Why put them in that position, to make it turn into some form of a circus?”
Missouri
Tattoos help identify man accused in rape
SPRINGFIELD — Charging documents say a swastika and a “family values” tattoo helped police identify a Missouri man accused of choking, raping and stabbing a woman.
The Springfield News- Leader reported that 26-year-old James Simpson, of Springfield, is jailed on six felony charges, including first-degree rape. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. He’s being held on $250,000 bond.
Charging documents allege Simpson attacked the woman last month after she invited him to her home. The documents say he choked her until she lost consciousness and stabbed her twice in the back, puncturing one of her lungs.
She escaped by crawling out of a window and running to a neighbor’s home for help.
Wire reports