illinois
Hot weekend off to a violent start, with 19 shot
CHICAGO — A hot weekend in Chicago has gotten off to a violent start, with more than a dozen people wounded and two killed in shootings throughout the city.
WBBM-TV reports that 19 people were shot overnight, including six people who were wounded in a 3:30 a.m. shootout between two groups outside the Theater on the Lake in Lincoln Park, on the city’s North Side.
Police say one group was leaving the lakefront and another was arriving when an argument started. Shots were fired by individuals in both groups. No arrests have been made.
New Hampshire
Lawmaker insists that slavery came from economics not racism
CONCORD — A Republican lawmaker in New Hampshire is standing by comments made on social media that slavery was motivated by economics rather than racism, even as he was criticized by his own party.
In a Facebook exchange with a former lawmaker, state Rep. Werner Horn wrote that owning slaves didn’t necessarily make someone a racist. He was responding to the former lawmaker’s comment questioning how President Trump could be the most racist president when other presidents owned slaves.
Horn on Saturday defended his comments that slavery was a business decision but said he was referring to the 17th and 18th centuries. By the 19th century, he said, racism was used to maintain slavery.
florida
Crocodiles thriving outside nuclear plant
MIAMI — American crocodiles, once headed toward extinction, are thriving at the canals surrounding a South Florida nuclear plant.
Last week, 73 crocodile hatchlings were rescued by a team of specialists at Florida Power & Light’s Turkey Point nuclear plant and dozens more are expected to emerge soon.
Turkey Point’s 168-mile of man-made canals serve as the home to several hundred crocodiles, where a team of specialists working for FPL monitors and protects them from hunting and climate change.
Woman accused of assault over pizza slice
ST. AUGUSTINE — Authorities have arrested a woman in Florida who they say tried to attack another woman with a knife when she was denied a slice of pizza.
The St. Augustine Record reports 22-year-old De’Erica Cooks is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Cooks became angry after another woman denied her a pizza slice when she asked for one. An offense report says Cooks told the woman “I’m going to cut you” with a steak knife in her hand, and then tried to attack her. Cooks told investigators she did not remember much. She remained in jail Friday with no attorneys listed in records.
Alabama
Police: Body found in car was dead before officer arrived
ALICEVILLE — Police in west Alabama say a person whose body was found after a police shooting was dead before the officers fired.
Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones tells the Tuscaloosa News that the driver had a dead body in a stolen car. He tells WTVM-TV that an officer fired at the car Friday but did not hit anyone.
Jones told the newspaper that officers first tried to stop the Volkswagen Jetta just before noon on Alabama Highway 17, and shot at the car just before it hit a police car near downtown.
California
Town leveled by wildfire reopens its pool
PARADISE — The public swimming pool in Paradise, California, is reopening for the first time since a catastrophic wildfire destroyed much of the town.
CBS13 in Sacramento reports state firefighters used their hoses last week to refill the pool with clean water after the fire left the pool filled with charred debris.
The pool is set to reopen Sunday. It is another sign of the town slowly rebuilding after the fire killed 85 people and destroyed much of Paradise in November.
Pennsylvania
Graduation party shooting wounds 4; no arrests reported
CLAIRTON — Police in western Pennsylvania say four young people were wounded in an early morning shooting at a graduation party near Pittsburgh. Allegheny County police say multiple 911 callers reported the shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a yard in Clairton.
Police say several dozen people fled the area as officers and emergency responders arrived. They found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities, and a 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to upper and lower extremities. All were in stable condition.
Police say 100 to 125 people were at the party before the shooting began. The motive wasn’t clear and no arrests have been reported.
wyoming
Bankrupt coal company secures short-term funding
CASPER — A U.S. judge has approved funding to allow a bankrupt coal company to maintain basic operations for a few days.
U.S. District Judge Frank Volk in West Virginia approved $2.9 million in debtor-in-possession financing Friday from two lenders to Milton, West Virginia-based Blackjewel LLC.
The money in part will allow Blackjewel to pay about 140 employees who remain at work in West Virginia, Wyoming and elsewhere.
delaware
Man, woman killed in nursing home shooting
WILMINGTON — Delaware State Police say a shooting at a nursing home in Wilmington has left two people dead.
Police say an 82-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday afternoon at ManorCare of Wilmington. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Authorities have not said who the shooter was or released the names of the man or woman. Police say the building has been cleared, and there are no concerns about public safety.
