Ohio
National Veterans Museum set to open
COLUMBUS — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus is set to open this fall, with retired U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell to give the keynote address at the dedication ceremony.
The public is invited to attend the Oct. 27 dedication for the $82 million museum and memorial grove. The ceremony will feature veterans whose stories are highlighted in the museum, military leaders and entertainment.
Officials said in a statement this week that the site isn’t a war memorial or military museum, but “will take visitors on a narrative journey telling individual stories and shared experiences of veterans throughout history.”
Hawaii
Retired Navy captain indicted in scandal
HONOLULU — A retired U.S. Navy captain in Hawaii has been indicted on federal charges of receiving at least $145,000 in bribes from a Malaysian defense contractor.
David Haas is the latest former or current Navy official to be caught up in a wide-ranging bribery and fraud scandal, which the Navy said cost taxpayers nearly $35 million.
Leonard Francis, a contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard,” pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribery and fraud charges in a decadelong conspiracy to overbill the U.S. Navy for fuel, food and other services that his company provided to ships in Southeast Asia.
Haas used his influence to steer ships to ports controlled by Francis’ company and otherwise advance Francis’ interests, according to the indictment.
North Carolina
Confederate statue splattered with paint
SALISBURY — One of North Carolina’s most expensive Confederate memorials is under watch after vandals splattered it with white paint.
Media organizations report that police responded early Saturday to the 23-foot statue stationed on a downtown Salisbury street.
Police Chief Jerry Stokes says authorities could pursue vandalism or property damage charges.
The 109-year-old statue shows a winged woman holding a fallen soldier and his broken gun. The University of North Carolina says the bronze statue cost more than $11,000 in 1909.