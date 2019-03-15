Oklahoma
T-shirt gun launches contraband into prison
SAYRE — An Oklahoma woman was arrested after authorities said she used a T-shirt gun to launch drugs, cellphones and other contraband over a prison fence.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said the incident prompted a lockdown at the North Fork Correctional Unit in Sayre, about 120 miles west of Oklahoma City.
The agency said authorities arrested Kerri Jo Hickman after discovering the T-shirt gun and another package in her vehicle.
Tulsa television station KOTV reported that the container that was launched Sunday contained cellphones, ear buds, phone chargers, methamphetamines, digital scales, marijuana and tobacco.
Hickman remained jailed Friday in Beckham County on complaints of introducing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy and drug trafficking.
New York
Netflix will cut footage of ‘Bird Box’ train crash
NEW YORK — Netflix will remove footage of a real fiery train disaster from its hit post-apocalyptic survival film “Bird Box” months after the streaming giant was criticized for exploiting a tragedy.
The stock footage was taken from a 2013 crash in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic when a train carrying crude oil came off the tracks and exploded into a massive ball of fire, killing 47 people.
Netflix licensed the footage from the stock image vendor Pond 5 and used it in “Bird Box” in an early TV news montage. The Sandra Bullock-led thriller is about monstrous entities that compel any human who sees them to quickly try to kill themselves.
Pond 5 in January said the footage “was taken out of context” and apologized. But Netflix said at the time it wasn’t planning to cut the clip, although it said it was looking at ways to do things differently moving forward.
Nexflix changed its mind and said Friday it will replace the footage with an outtake from a former TV series in the U.S. The company said it is “sorry for any pain caused to the Lac-Megantic community.”
$25B Hudson Yards development opens
NEW YORK — New York’s $25 billion Hudson Yards development is open to the public, offering both basic daily life amenities and luxuries that have earned it the nickname “Manhattan’s mini-city.”
People lined up Friday to climb the 2,500 steps to the top of a massive, honeycomb-shaped sculpture called Vessel — the visual centerpiece of a complex of high-rises on Manhattan’s West Side with pricey commercial and residential space, plus about 100 shops and restaurants.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper hosted the inaugural ceremony, joined by singer Andra Day, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer and a lineup of New York business luminaries.
CNN will be a tenant at Hudson Yards along with its parent company, WarnerMedia. Other well-known corporate tenants include the BlackRock money manager, L’Oreal USA, Equinox and Coach.
Hudson Yards bills itself “the cultural center of Manhattan’s New West Side.”
