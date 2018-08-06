Illinois
11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend full of gun violence
CHICAGO — At least 11 people were shot to death and about 70 wounded in a weekend burst of violence in Chicago that instantly became a political issue when President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, blamed the carnage on longtime Democratic rule in the city.
Police on Monday attributed the dozens of shootings to gangs, the illegal flow of guns and sweltering August heat that drew more people outside.
The victims ranged in age from 11 to 63, according to police. One teenage girl died after being shot in the face. A teenage boy was fatally shot riding a bike Sunday afternoon. Other shootings took place at a block party and a funeral.
Even for Chicagoans all too accustomed to violence in parts of the city, the weekend stood out. By way of comparison, at least seven people were killed and 32 wounded during the long Memorial Day weekend, the Chicago Tribune reported.
“Our souls are burdened,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.
“It is unacceptable to happen in any neighborhood of Chicago. We are a better city.”
California
‘Diff’rent Strokes,’ ‘Facts
of Life’ star Rae dies at 92
LOS ANGELES — Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and patient housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom “The Facts of Life” during a career that encompassed many other TV roles as well as stage and film appearances, has died. She was 92.
Rae died at her Los Angeles home Sunday with her family at her side, said her publicist, Harlan Boll. A cause of death was not immediately available, but Rae was diagnosed last year with bone cancer after beating pancreatic cancer, Boll said.
She originated the character of Mrs. Garrett in 1978 during the first season of NBC’s comedy “Diff’rent Strokes,” then took Mrs. Garrett with her for the spinoff “Facts,” which premiered the following season.
The “Facts” role came to Rae after years of theater and television performances. She earned an Emmy nomination for the part, and she was a two-time Tony nominee for her work on Broadway.
Alabama
Beach volleyball kills unhatched birds on island
SAND ISLAND — Beach volleyball players on a small island off Alabama probably killed hundreds of unhatched birds, moving eggs to make room for their playing court and scaring adult birds from nests, according to Birmingham Audubon.
The day after the damage was found, the conservation group put up ropes and signs to tell people about the Sand Island rookery of federally protected birds called least terns — and the education has worked, Katie Barnes, chief biologist for Birmingham Audubon’s Coastal Program, said.
The damage was discovered over the Fourth of July weekend by Andrew Haffenden, who was conducting a bird survey for Birmingham Audubon on a small spit that juts off the south side of Dauphin Island.
Not only did the volleyball players remove all the eggs from nests around their net, they “actually made a little dome of sand and placed the eggs around it to decorate it,” he said.
Haffenden estimated that hundreds of birds would have left their nests to avoid the people watching the game.
New York
Patients who accepted infected kidneys cured of hepatitis C
Some patients in desperate need of a kidney transplant participated in a bold experiment where they received organs infected with hepatitis C. The gamble paid off.
Their new organs are working fine, thanks to medication that got rid of the virus, researchers reported Monday.
It was a small study involving just 20 patients. But researchers say it suggests that organs currently going to waste just might help speed transplants for patients who wait years to get one.
In the United States, almost 95,000 people are on the national kidney waiting list, but only 19,850 received a transplant in 2017, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. That only covers about 20 percent of all cases.
Florida
Parkland suspect: Voice told him to burn, kill, destroy
FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz told a detective that a demon in his head — “the evil side” — told him to burn, kill and destroy, and that he thought about going to a park to kill people about a week before 17 people were gunned down at the school, according to a transcript of his interrogation released Monday.
During the more than 11 hours of questioning by Broward sheriff’s Detective John Curcio, Cruz usually answered in short sentences or nodded yes or no, speaking so softly that the detective repeatedly told him to speak up.
Twice when Curcio left the room, Cruz, 19, cursed at himself and said that he wanted to die, he deserved to die.
The interrogation will be pored over by prosecutors and defense attorneys if Cruz attempts an insanity defense or for mitigating factors if he is convicted and faces the death penalty. Cruz’s attorneys have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life without parole.