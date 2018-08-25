Washington
Whale killed by ship will become feast for tribe
SEKIU — A 31-foot humpback whale struck and killed by a ship is being turned into a feast by the Makah Indian Tribe.
The tiny tribe with a reservation on the northwestern tip of the Olympic Peninsula in Washington state has been butchering the whale that was pulled ashore Thursday.
“It is sacred,” Nathan Tyler, chairman of the Makah Indian Tribe, told The Seattle Times. “We have deep regrets about the whale being struck by a ship and dying, but it will live on, through our culture.”
The arrival of the whale came a day before the tribe’s annual community feast and festival called Makah Days. The whale will feed the whole village.
Texas
2 dead after train collides with dump truck
EULESS — Authorities in Northeast Texas say a passenger train collided with a dump truck that was on the tracks, killing two people inside the truck.
Emergency crews say 11 people on the Trinity Railway Express were also injured in the crash Saturday afternoon and were taken to a nearby hospital. Two patients are in critical condition, while three others have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident occurred in Euless, about halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth.
The Dallas Morning News reports the collision shattered some train windows and damaged the front of the train. Dallas Area Rapid Transit spokesman Morgan Lyons tells KHOU the accident should have been avoidable.
It is not clear how fast the train was traveling or why the dump truck was on the railroad tracks.
Delaware
Man tells rescuers he spent a day in sewer
WILMINGTON — Fire officials in Delaware say a man they pulled from a sewer system told rescuers he’d spent at least a day stuck underground.
The News Journal reports roughly 30 firefighters and paramedics were called to a Wilmington intersection around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after a passer-by reported hearing a voice coming from a nearby sewer grate.
Michael Schaal is a battalion chief with the city’s fire department. He told the newspaper two rescuers were lowered into the sewer, found the man and pulled him out about 22 minutes after the department arrived on scene.
Connecticut
12-year-old girl fought of armed robber
MERIDEN — A 12-year-old girl who tried to protect her family by jumping on the back of an armed robber has been honored by her Connecticut city.
The city of Meriden on Friday honored Leslie Meza Ruiz for her bravery.
Police say Meza Ruiz jumped on the back of the armed robber who was trying to steal cash out of the register at her family’s convenience store.
She says she was trying to protect her mother and grandmother, who were injured.
New Jersey
3 men charged in stray bullet death of sleeping girl, 9
BRIDGETON — Three men have been arrested and charged in the death of a 9-year-old New Jersey girl hit by a stray bullet as she slept in her bed last month.
Bridgeton police Friday announced the arrests of Michael Elliott, 25, and Leroy Frazier III, 20, both of Bridgeton, and 18-year-old Charles Gamble of Salem. All of are charged with murder, conspiracy, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the July 17 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo.
Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. of the Bridgeton police department said several search warrants were also executed and at least one handgun was recovered along with drugs.
