Florida
Six hurt by lightning working on rooftop
WELLINGTON — Authorities say six people working on a roof in a Florida subdivision Tuesday were injured by lightning.
The Palm Beach Post reported that the lightning hit a Wellington apartment building.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a woman took a direct hit from the lightning bolt as she stood next to an air conditioning unit and fell two stories, and a man fell from a ladder and struck his head on pavement. They were both taken to a West Palm Beach hospital.
Officials say two other victims also were hospitalized, and two were treated at the scene. No severe weather warnings had been issued before the lightning strike.
Hurricane Center has eye on 2 tropical waves
FORT LAUDERDALE — Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.
The disturbance in the Caribbean appears to be heading toward Florida but is not expected to develop significantly over the next few days.
Another tropical wave has emerged off the west coast of Africa could form into a cyclone over the next five days.
Illinois
2 moms shot, killed likely were not targets
CHICAGO — Two women who worked with a group called Mothers Against Senseless Killings to try to stop gun violence in their South Side Chicago neighborhood were killed by bullets that police don’t believe were intended for them on the same corner where they would often hand out food and bring children to play.
The gunfire Friday night was instead meant for a man, 58, who is affiliated with a Chicago street gang , Guglielmi said.
No arrests have been made.
The deaths of Chantell Grant, 26, and Andrea Stoudemire, 35, in the Englewood neighborhood served as a grim reminder of the kind of violence that led them to join Mothers Against Senseless Killings.
Missouri
Man discovers baby in late mother’s freezer
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man says a box that had been in his mother’s freezer for decades contained the mummified remains of a newborn baby, which he discovered while cleaning out her home after she died.
Adam Smith told St. Louis media outlets that he opened the cardboard box Sunday expecting to find something like the top of his mother’s first wedding cake or money because she never had a bank account. Instead, he says he found an infant’s body and a pink blanket.
St. Louis police confirmed that they are investigating a “suspicious death” involving an “unknown infant” found inside the home and that autopsy results were pending. Police would not answer questions Tuesday beyond an incident summary released Monday. That summary said that police were called to the home just before 1 a.m. Sunday and did not say where in the home the remains were found.
Smith said police questioned him for two hours and that he provided investigators with a DNA sample.
Wire reports