District of Columbia
Congress bids tearful farewell to Cummings
WASHINGTON — Members of Congress bid a tearful farewell Thursday to Rep. Elijah Cummings, hailing the son of sharecroppers as a “master of the House” as the Maryland Democrat became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.
Lawmakers eulogized Cummings as a mentor and close friend, with a voice that could “shake mountains,” in the words of Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and a passion for justice and his hometown of Baltimore.
“He had a smile that would consume his whole face. But he also had eyes that would pierce through anybody that was standing in his way,” said Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, whose bond with the Cummings was among Congress’s most surprising friendships.
Cummings’ death at 68 on Oct. 17 stunned and saddened many on Capitol Hill accustomed to seeing him with the gavel as chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee — or zipping by on his scooter between votes. On Thursday, his casket rested in National Statuary Hall for the service and was later moved to a passage directly in front of the House chamber, where he served for 23 years.
Trump honors Penske with Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON — President Trump awarded one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Roger Penske, a businessman and founder of one of the world’s most successful motorsports teams.
Penske received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday during a White House ceremony in the Oval Office. The president described Penske as a man who has “built a team and legacy that will endure forever.”
After a short but successful racing career, Penske built a car dealership into the Penske Corp. He began Roger Penske Racing in 1966, and cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have scored hundreds of racing victories , including 18 Indianapolis 500 wins.
California
Three arrested in fatal shooting of deputy
SOMERSET — Three men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Northern California sheriff’s deputy who was killed responding to a reported theft from an illegal marijuana growing operation in the rural Sierra Nevada foothills, authorities said Thursday.
A 911 caller reporting the theft did not disclose crucial information — that he had a business arrangement with the supposed thieves — that the El Dorado County sheriff said could have prevented his deputy’s death.
The caller, Christopher Ross, leased the land to grow 75 plants in the community of Somerset, Sheriff John D’Agostini said. Ross told police that people were stealing from his home’s growing operation .
Ishmael was fatally shot as he approached the suspected thieves and the off-duty deputy was wounded, authorities said.
New York
New museum directed at all who love slime
NEW YORK — Slime, the bedazzled, stretchy sensation that has spawned its own social media influencers and fans of all ages, is taking up residence in New York City.
An immersive, 8,000- square-foot museum dedicated to all things slime opens Friday for a nearly six-month celebration complete with a sticky barefoot lake walk .
The idea, the co-founders said during a pre-opening tour, is simple: To spread slime’s powers of rejuvenation and relaxation. Skeptical? There’s a nook with an EEG machine to actually show your brain on slime.
Wire reports