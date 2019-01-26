District of Columbia
The U.S. economy will likely resume its steady growth now that the government has reopened, though economists say some scars — for the nation and for federal workers — will take time to heal.
Most analysts estimate that the 35-day partial shutdown shaved a few tenths of a percentage point from annual economic growth in the first three month of 2019.
They say growth should pick up in the coming months, though some of the money federal workers and contractors didn’t spend in the past five weeks — on such items as movie tickets, restaurants and travel — will never be made up. Having gone without two paychecks, many federal workers were forced to visit food banks or to borrow money. Federal workers will now receive backpay, though some contractors might not.
President Trump agreed to reopen the government for three weeks after having forced the shutdown in hopes of compelling Democrats to approve billions for a wall on the Mexico border. Trump failed to secure any such money.
Alabama
MONTGOMERY — An inmate serving a life sentence has been captured after escaping last week from an Alabama prison.
A statement by the Alabama Department of Corrections said Corey Aris Davis, 30, surrendered early Saturday in Kentucky. The surrender took place without violence.
Further details were not immediately available. The Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a telephone message or email from The Associated Press seeking comment Saturday.
Davis was serving a life sentence for human trafficking when he escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on Wednesday.
Investigators determined Davis, who had been assigned to a work detail, hid inside a trailer used to haul furniture while he was working in the prison furniture plant and used a piece of furniture to conceal himself, Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton wrote in a statement. He said the trailer left around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for another prison industries facility in Montgomery.
Ohio
RAVENNA — A 13-year-old Ohio boy who stole a handgun from his grandfather’s gun cabinet and fatally shot his 11-year-old brother has been sentenced to seven years in a youth prison.
The Record-Courier reported a judge in northeast Ohio’s Portage County on Friday decided not to classify the 13-year-old as a serious youthful offender, which means he can’t be sent to adult prison for rule violations. The Associated Press is not identifying him because of his age.
The shooting occurred last April in Streetsboro. The boy was subsequently diagnosed with multiple psychological disorders. A psychologist said those disorders were rooted in the abuse he suffered as a toddler before he and his brother were adopted.
AKRON — The parents of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive on the front porch of a home on a frigid February day have been sentenced to prison.
The Akron Beacon Journal reported 23-year-old Tierra Williams and her former boyfriend, 25-year-old Dariaun Parker, had hoped to receive probation at sentencing Friday in Akron. They pleaded guilty to child endangering in November for Wynter Parker’s death.
Summit County Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Williams to 18 months and Parker to two years, saying their family dysfunction contributed to Wynter’s death. McCarty said she might consider releasing them early.
Prosecutors said Parker lost track of Wynter while Williams was out with the couple’s 4-year-old son.
Wire reports