New York
Manafort to transfer to NYC, maybe Rikers
NEW YORK — Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, who is already behind bars in Pennsylvania on a federal conviction, is close to being transferred into custody in New York City to face state fraud charges, two people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
Manafort could be arraigned on the state charges as early as next week and then begin a stay at the city’s notorious jail complex on Rikers Island until the case is resolved, the people said.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. made a request for his office to pick up Manafort at the federal lockup using a law providing for the transfer of prisoners under indictment in another jurisdiction, they added.
Manafort, 70, now faces the prospect of becoming an inmate at Rikers Island, a facility that has faced years of complaints about violence by guards and gang members, mistreatment of the mentally ill and unjustly long detention for minor offenders.
State poised to become 1st to ban cat declawing
ALBANY — New York would be the first state in the U.S. to ban the declawing of cats under legislation approved by lawmakers at the request of cat owners, animal welfare advocates and many veterinarians who call the procedure cruel and needless.
The bill, which would subject veterinarians to $1,000 fines for performing the operation, now heads to the desk of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, whose representatives said he will review the bill before deciding if he will sign it.
“Cats of New York: Show me your claws” said Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, who pushed the bill for years despite opposition from the state’s largest veterinary society. She called cat declawing “barbaric and inhumane.”
Maine
Bill to legalize assisted suicide goes to governor
AUGUSTA — The Maine Legislature voted Tuesday to legalize assisted suicide, with supporters declaring it in line with the state’s tradition of individualism and opponents insisting the practice tempts fate.
The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who has 10 days to act on the bill and has not indicated whether she will let it become law. Her office said she has not yet taken a position.
The proposal had failed once in a statewide vote and at least seven previous times in the Legislature. If Mills signs it, Maine would join seven other states, including New Jersey this year, and Washington, D.C., with similar laws, according to the Death With Dignity National Center and the Death With Dignity Political Fund.
Maine’s bill would allow doctors to prescribe terminally ill people a fatal dose of medication. The bill declares that obtaining or administering life-ending medication is not suicide under state law. Still, it effectively legalizes it.
Missouri
Man charged after wife records fatal fall in fight
ST. LOUIS — A newlywed prison guard has been charged with assault after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.
Thirty-year-old Bradley Jenkins, a lieutenant for the Illinois Department of Corrections, is jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond on the third-degree domestic assault charge.
After his wife, 27-year-old Allissa Martin, was found dead over the weekend, police found her cellphone on the seventh floor of the garage, its camera still recording, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
“The recording showed her pointing the camera toward herself,” Detective Mark West wrote in a probable cause statement. “She then turned the camera toward this defendant and he was shown on camera. They were arguing.”
Martin, herself a corrections officer, can be heard on the recording yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her face, according to court documents. She then dropped the phone.
“Shortly after that, you hear her scream as she falls,” West wrote.
Massachusetts
Actress to address graduating class of one
CUTTYHUNK ISLAND — The single graduating student on a tiny Massachusetts island is nonetheless receiving the star treatment.
Actress and comedian Jenny Slate will speak at this month’s graduation ceremony for Cuttyhunk Elementary School, a one-room schoolhouse on Cuttyhunk Island that has a year-round population of around 12.
Slate’s audience will be Gwen Lynch, this year’s lone graduate of the school that goes up to 8th grade, her family and other Cuttyhunk residents.
