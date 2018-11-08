New York
Magic 8 Ball, pinball, Uno, make Hall of Fame
ROCHESTER — Magic 8 Ball and Uno fans can count on infinitely more fun, along with pinball players whose quarters have powered the arcade classic through the rise of gaming apps. The three make up the National Toy Hall of Fame’s class of 2018, recognized Thursday for their staying power and influence.
The honorees were chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included American Girl Dolls, chalk, Chutes and Ladders, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Masters of the Universe, sled, tic-tac-toe, Tickle Me Elmo and Tudor Electric Football.
The latest inductees will be on permanent display at the Hall of Fame, located inside The Strong museum in Rochester, alongside 65 previous honorees that include playthings ranging from the stick and cardboard box to Barbie and Lionel Trains.
The Magic 8 Ball was a finalist seven times before the judges finally decided “signs point to yes” for the honor. The liquid-filled orb that tells such fortunes by way of a floating 20-sided die was introduced in 1946 and ranks in surveys among the most popular toys of the 20th Century, the Hall of Fame said.
California
Google adjusts sexual misconduct policy
SAN FRANCISCO — Google is promising to be more forceful and open about its handling of sexual misconduct cases, a week after thousands of high-paid engineers and others walked out in protest over its male-dominated culture.
Google bowed to one of the protesters’ main demands by dropping mandatory arbitration of all sexual misconduct cases. That will now be optional, so workers can choose to sue in court and present their case in front of a jury.
It mirrors a change made by ride-hailing service Uber after complaints from its female employees prompted an internal investigation. The probe concluded that its rank had been poisoned by rampant sexual harassment.
“Google’s leaders and I have heard your feedback and have been moved by the stories you’ve shared,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to Google employees. “We recognize that we have not always gotten everything right in the past, and we are sincerely sorry for that. It’s clear we need to make some changes.”
Last week, the tech giant’s workers left their cubicles in dozens of offices around the world to protest.
Florida
Giant lizard captured after months on loose
FORT LAUDERDALE — State wildlife agents captured a giant monitor lizard Tuesday that had been spotted numerous times since August in Zachary Lieberman’s backyard.
“I wish I could say I helped catch it, but I had a premonition it was caught,” he said. “I was driving down Griffin Road, and I saw really a lot of iguanas out, and I said to myself, ‘I bet the lizard is out today.’”
The lizard is about 7 feet long and weighs about 150 pounds. And although monitor lizards are not known to attack people, the Davie, Fla., resident took no comfort in that because he has a 2-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter.
“I’m relieved,” he said. “The whole community’s really relieved because people can fully enjoy the outdoors again and not have to fear that this thing might be out there lurking or whether it would attack or get after their children or a pet.”
Leiberman said a woman neighbor had claimed to be keeping the lizard as a pet in her pool when it wasn’t swimming in canals looking for food.
Wire reports