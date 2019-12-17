Around the nation

New York
Prominent architect killed by falling debris
NEW YORK — A prominent architect died on a packed Midtown street Tuesday after being struck by debris that fell from a nearby brick tower.
Erica Tishman, 60, was walking on Seventh Avenue near West 49th Street about 11:45 a.m. when she suddenly fell to the ground bleeding.
Tishman was vice president of Zubatkin, a project management firm.
Police initially described the falling object as a brick, but photos of the scene depict what appear to be a cornice or a piece of one of the lion’s head gargoyles that line the façade. One witness described a piece of debris that looked like a rock the size of a grapefruit.
California
Police: Groom beaten to death at reception
LOS ANGELES — Two brothers were behind bars on suspicion of murder Tuesday after police say they crashed a wedding and beat the groom to death during the reception over the weekend in Chino.
Chino police responded to reports of a fight at a home in the 13300 block of Oaks Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found two victims of battery with minor injuries.
Witnesses told police there was possibly another victim involved in the fight who was missing, said Sgt. Dustin Tomicic.
After a search of the neighborhood, officers found Joe Melgoza, 30, in the backyard of a home on 17th Street suffering from blunt force trauma to his head. Melgoza, who had been married hours earlier, was taken to Chino Valley Medical Center, where he died, Tomicic said.
Tennessee
Patients asked to get HIV, hepatitis tests
KNOXVILLE — Some patients treated by a Tennessee dentist have been advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.
The Tennessee Department of Health issued the recommendation after finding that Knoxville dentist Clarence “Buzz” Nabers did not ensure proper sterilization of dental equipment, news outlets reported.
The recommendation was included in a letter Nabers sent to patients who visited his practice between Sept. 15, 2016, and Sept. 15, 2019.
Nabers was fined $11,000 for the improper sterilization, and his license was put on probation. Nabers said previously that he has implemented protocols to correct the issues.
The nation
Most US opioid deaths accidental, study says
Accidental overdoses cause 90% of all U.S. opioid-related deaths while suicides account for far fewer of these fatalities than previously thought, a new analysis published Tuesday suggests.
Rising use of heroin and illicit, highly potent synthetic opioids including fentanyl has likely contributed to the unintentional death rate, which surged nine-fold between 2000 and 2017, the researchers said.
Opioid suicides also went up during that time, but their share of all opioid-related deaths shrank.
