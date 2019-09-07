Ohio
Opioid talks at impasse; bankruptcy expected
CLEVELAND — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is expected to file for bankruptcy after settlement talks over the nation’s deadly overdose crisis hit an impasse, attorneys general involved in the talks said Saturday in a message to their counterparts across the country.
The breakdown puts the first federal trial over the opioid epidemic on track to begin next month and sets the stage for a complex legal drama involving nearly every state and hundreds of local governments.
Purdue, the family that owns the company and a group of state attorneys general had been trying for months to find a way to avoid trial and determine Purdue’s responsibility for a crisis that has cost 400,000 American lives over the past two decades.
The email from the attorneys general of Tennessee and North Carolina, obtained by The Associated Press, said that Purdue and the Sackler family had rejected two offers from the states over how payments under any settlement would be handled and that the family declined to offer counterproposals.
California
Search for final victim of boat fire suspended
SANTA BARBARA — The search for the final victim of a boat fire off the Southern California coast has been suspended until early next week because of gusty winds and rough seas.
Authorities said they also suspended efforts to salvage the Conception off of Santa Cruz Island because the conditions were expected to last through the weekend.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney says the Conception has been secured underwater, where it will remain until it is safe to resume the salvage operation.
Thirty-four scuba divers died when the boat caught fire and sank before dawn Monday. They were sleeping in a cramped bunkroom below the main deck and their escape routes were blocked by fire. Medical examiners say the victims appear to have died from smoke inhalation.
Mountain lion fatally struck on LA freeway
LOS ANGELES — A male mountain lion who successfully crossed a 10-lane freeway in Los Angeles two months ago was struck and killed Saturday on the same section of the freeway.
The 4-year-old big cat known as P-61 was hit around 4 a.m. in the Sepulveda Pass section of Interstate 405, National Park Service Ranger Ana Beatriz said on a Facebook post.
In July, P-61 became the first big cat documented to cross the massive freeway during the NPS’ 17-year study of mountain lions in and around the Santa Monica Mountains.
Massachusetts
Director of MIT’s Media Lab resigns
CAMBRIDGE — The director of a prestigious research lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology resigned Saturday, and the school’s president ordered an independent investigation amid an uproar over the lab’s ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Joi Ito, director of MIT’s Media Lab, resigned from both the lab and from his position as a professor at the Cambridge school, university President L. Rafael Reif said. The resignation was first reported by The New York Times.
Ito’s resignation came after The New Yorker reported late Friday that Media Lab had a more extensive fundraising relationship with Epstein than it previously acknowledged and tried to conceal the extent of the relationship.
Epstein killed himself in jail Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Wire reports