Maryland
High school placed on lockdown after officer shoots himself
TOWSON — A Maryland high school was briefly placed on lockdown after authorities say a school resource officer fatally shot himself inside his office.
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Officer Jen Peach said at a news conference Monday that police and medics were called to Eastern Technical High School around 12:23 p.m. Peach said surveillance video showed the officer walking alone into his office in the school's basement. Faculty members heard a gunshot and responded.
Peach identified the officer as J. Comegna, a 21-year veteran of the department who died at a hospital after suffering an upper-body wound.
County school officials tweeted that students and staff were safe and sheltering in place. All afternoon and evening activities were canceled. Students were dismissed at their usual time and classes were expected to be held as scheduled on Tuesday.
Illinois
Officer responds to gunfire, kills guard detaining man
CHICAGO — A police officer fatally shot an armed security guard who witnesses say was trying to detain a man involved in a shooting at a suburban Chicago bar, authorities said.
Investigators said 26-year-old Jemel Roberson was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital early Sunday following the shooting at Manny's Blue Room in Robbins, just south of Chicago.
Four other people were shot and wounded during the incident, including a man who police believe fired a gun before police arrived, Cook County sheriff's spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.
When police arrived at the scene, Roberson was holding "somebody on the ground with his knee in his back, with his gun in his back," witness Adam Harris told WGN-TV.
"Everybody is screaming out, 'He's a security guard,'" Harris said.
Roberson was licensed to carry a firearm, Ansari said.
Charges were pending Monday against the man who investigators believe fired the initial shots during a dispute. His name has yet to be released, and he remained hospitalized Monday, Ansari said.
Investigators said the initial gunfire was reported around 4 a.m. An officer responding from nearby Midlothian encountered and shot "a subject with a gun," Midlothian Police Chief Daniel Delaney said in a statement. The person was later identified as Roberson.
No details have been released about the officer. Roberson, who was black, was the only person killed.
New York
Episcopal bishop says he is banning gay unions on his turf
ALBANY — An Episcopal bishop in upstate New York says the church has been "hijacked by the 'Gay Rights Agenda'" in a directive barring same-sex marriages in his diocese.
The pastoral directive from The Rev. William Love, who is based in Albany, New York, highlights lingering opposition three weeks before a resolution goes into effect setting rules for same-sex marriages in Episcopal churches nationwide. Love's letter sent Saturday said the policy going into effect Dec. 2 "turns upside down over 2000 years of Church teaching" about marriage.
Church leaders in July overwhelmingly passed the same-sex marriage resolution, which gives bishops with theological objections to same-sex marriages the option to have other clergy perform services. Eight dioceses had previously refused to comply with an earlier 2015 resolution allowing same-sex marriage in the church.
Love is the only U.S. bishop refusing to comply with the new resolution, according to The Rev. Susan Russell, an activist for an inclusive church based in the Los Angeles diocese.
Hawaii
Divers haul in large amount of debris from marine monument
HONOLULU — A team of divers hauled in nearly 165,000 pounds of abandoned fishing nets and plastic waste during a cleanup expedition at Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, federal officials said.
The 18 divers left Sept. 19 and returned Oct. 29 from a trek to the chain of isles and atolls located 1,200 miles northwest of the main Hawaiian islands, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which runs the expeditions.
The divers hauled in about 82 tons, which is comparable to the weight of 45 mid-sized cars or one space shuttle, NOAA said.
The team of divers from NOAA Fisheries and University of Hawaii's Joint Institute of Marine and Atmospheric Research sorted out the debris Friday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
The group split the debris into categories such as plastic laundry baskets, fishing nets, tires, buoys and smaller personal-care items such as plastic toothbrushes and combs.