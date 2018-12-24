District of Columbia
Court says Justice Ginsburg up and working after surgery
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is up and working as she recuperates from cancer surgery.
A spokeswoman for the court, Kathy Arberg, also says that Ginsburg remained in New York at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Sunday. No information has been released on when Ginsburg might return home.
Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors say there is no evidence of any remaining disease.
Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court.
The court next meets on Jan. 7. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments.
Massachusetts
Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teenager
BOSTON — Kevin Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned next month on allegations he sexually assaulted the teenage son of a Boston television anchor in a restaurant, a Massachusetts prosecutor said Monday.
The Academy Award-winning actor, 59, is due in Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7 to face a charge of indecent assault and battery, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said.
Former news anchor Heather Unruh came forward in November 2017 and said the actor stuck his hand down her then-18-year-old son's pants and grabbed his genitals at the Club Car Restaurant on the resort island of Nantucket in July 2016.
Her son fled the restaurant when Spacey went to use the bathroom, Unruh said at the time.
Unruh said her son didn't report the assault right away because he was embarrassed.
Spacey remains under investigation of sexual assault in Los Angeles for an incident that allegedly occurred in 2016. Prosecutors declined to file charges in a 1992 allegation because of the statute of limitations.
New Jersey
Wrestler's attorney suggests haircut due to ref's tardiness
BUENA — A lawyer for a high school wrestler whose dreadlocks were cut off after a referee told him to lose the hairstyle or forfeit minutes before his match is suggesting the impromptu hair cut was due in part to the referee's tardiness.
Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but referee Alan Maloney , who is white, said that wouldn't do. Johnson won Wednesday's match but appeared visibly distraught.
Dominic Speziali issued a statement Monday in which Andrew Johnson's parents said Maloney didn't attend the weigh-in that day. They also say that when Maloney evaluated the teen before the match, he didn't raise any issues with the length of his hair or the need to wear a head covering.
Maloney didn't respond to a request for comment Monday. The organization that oversees the state's high school athletics announced Saturday that he won't be assigned to any matches until the incident is reviewed.
In the statement issued Monday, Johnson's parents also thanked those who have shown support for their son.