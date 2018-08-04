hghgh
LISBON, Portugal — Some 400 firefighters and five water-dropping aircraft were battling a wildfire Saturday in southern Portugal.
The blaze broke out Friday afternoon near the town of Monchique, in rolling hills that extend back from popular beaches in the country’s Algarve region.
The Civil Protection Agency says the fire is running through eucalyptus forests and dense undergrowth in a sparsely inhabited area.
The Algarve region has largely escaped the worst of a heatwave gripping Portugal and Spain, which has brought temperatures of up to 113 degrees. The temperature around Monchique was 91 degrees.
France
PARIS — As Europe struggles through a major heatwave, the French energy company EDF says it has halted a fourth nuclear reactor, this time one at the country’s oldest nuclear plant at Fessenheim in eastern France.
In a statement, EDT said the Fessenheim nuclear reactor was temporarily shut down Saturday.
Since Thursday, four French nuclear reactors in three power plants near the Rhine and the Rhone Rivers, including Fessenheim, have had to be temporarily shut down. EDF said the decision was made to avoid overheating the rivers.
Nuclear power plants use water from the rivers to cool down the temperatures of their reactors before sending the water back into the rivers. Rivers that are unusually warm can experience mass fish die-offs, which has happened in Germany in the past week.
PARIS — France’s first baby panda celebrated his first birthday Saturday with a cake of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons.
The panda named Yuan Meng — which means “accomplishment of a dream” — weighs about 66 pounds. He has recently started eating bamboo while still suckling milk from his mother, Huan Huan.
For the occasion Saturday, the Beauval Zoo south of Paris was open for free to all visitors born on Aug. 4.
Yuan Meng’s mother and father Yuan Zi are at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China aimed at highlighting its good ties with France.
Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — The number of confirmed cases in Congo’s new outbreak of the Ebola virus has risen to 13, including three deaths, the health ministry said late Saturday.
The World Health Organization has warned that this new outbreak of the deadly virus in North Kivu province poses a particular challenge as the region is a “war zone” with several active armed groups and thousands of displaced people.
The nearby city of Beni and heavily traveled borders with Uganda and Rwanda also complicate efforts to contain the disease, which is spread via contact with the bodily fluids of those infected, including the dead.
Denmark
A 28-year-old woman wearing a face veil has become the first person in Denmark to be fined for violating a new law banning such garments in public places.
Danish news agency Ritzau reported that police were called Friday to a shopping center in Horsholm, a city of 46,000 close to Copenhagen, to confront a woman wearing a niqab garment covering her face.
The woman was fined 1,000 Danish kroner ($156) and was asked to either remove the veil or leave the premises. She opted to leave.
Since Aug.1, the country’s much-debated “Burqa Ban” has prohibited full-body burqas, as well the niqab — Muslim dress which shows only the eyes. Both are rare in Denmark.
Romania
BUCHAREST — Romanian police began an investigation Saturday after anti-Semitic graffiti appeared on the house of late Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel in northwest Romania.
The probe was launched after comments in bright pink paint were scrawled overnight on Wiesel’s small house— a protected historical monument— in the town of Sighetu Marmatiei. One of the comments said Wiesel was “in hell with Hitler.”
The Romanian group for Monitoring and Fighting Anti-Semitism called it an act of vandalism against the “memory of Elie Wiesel, the memory of the Holocaust victims and the souls of the Holocaust survivors.”
The Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania called for a thorough inquiry. It said Romania’s president and government have pledged to fight anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial in Romania, where some have denied or downplayed the country’s role in the Holocaust.
