Trump: ‘I’m so young … a young vibrant man’
WASHINGTON — President Trump says he feels “young” and “vibrant” at age 72 and thinks he can beat 76-year-old Joe Biden “easily.”
A reporter asked Trump at the White House on Friday how old is too old to be president of the U.S.
Trump said: “I just feel like a young man. I’m so young. I can’t believe it. ... I’m a young vibrant man.”
Trump said: “I look at Joe. I don’t know about him.”
Archdiocese accuses 120 priests of sex abuse
NEW YORK — At least 120 priests accused of sexually abusing a child or having child pornography have worked in the Archdiocese of New York, the archdiocese said Friday in releasing a list of names that includes bishops, high school teachers, a scouting chaplain and a notorious cardinal.
The release, from the nation’s second-largest Roman Catholic archdiocese, follows more than 120 such disclosures from other dioceses around the country as the church reckons with demands for transparency about sex abuse by clergy.
In a letter to church members, Cardinal Timothy Dolan said he realizes “the shame that has come upon our church due to the sexual abuse of minors.”
Former Congressman Manuel Luján Jr. dies
SANTA FE — Manuel Luján Jr., who spent 20 years as a Republican congressman and later as a U.S. Interior Secretary who drew fire from environmentalists for challenging the Endangered Species Act, has died. He was 90.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Luján Grisham, who was a distant cousin, said Lujan died Thursday at his home in Albuquerque. He had a long history of heart trouble and underwent triple-bypass surgery after a 1986 heart attack.
“Manuel Luján was the picture of a statesman,” the Democratic governor said in a statement Friday. “Over the course of 10 Congressional terms and four years as secretary of the Interior, he fought for his constituents, striving for balance between competing interests.”
Police: Army vet drove into people on purpose
SAN FRANCISCO — An Iraq War veteran deliberately drove into a group of pedestrians because he thought some of the people were Muslim, California authorities said Friday.
Isaiah Joel Peoples, 34, faces eight counts of attempted murder for injuring eight people, including four who remain hospitalized. The most seriously injured is a 13-year-old Sunnyvale girl of South Asian descent who is in a coma with severe brain trauma.
“New evidence shows that the defendant intentionally targeted the victims based on their race and his belief that they were of the Muslim faith,” Sunnyvale police chief Phan Ngo said.
‘Avengers: Endgame’ tops ‘Star Wars’ record
LOS ANGELES — “Avengers: Endgame” got off to a mighty start at the box office, earning a record $60 million from Thursday night preview showings in North America, according to the Walt Disney Co.
The previous record holder was “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which earned $57 million from Thursday previews in 2015, though “Avengers: Endgame” was shown in more theaters.
Internationally, Disney said on Friday that “Avengers: Endgame” has already grossed $305 million in its first two days in theaters.
