illinois
GOP group deletes post calling congresswomen ‘Jihad Squad’
CHICAGO — An Illinois Republican group has apologized and removed from its Facebook page a post that showed images of four Democratic congresswomen who have been criticized by President Donald Trump and referred to them as the “Jihad Squad.”
The post appeared Friday night on the Republican County Chairman’s Association page. The Chicago Tribune reported that it showed images of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib on a poster. It said: “Political jihad is their game,” and “If you don’t agree with their socialist ideology, you’re racist.”
The four congresswomen sometimes refer to themselves as the “squad.”
Mark Shaw, president of the GOP group, condemned what he called an “unauthorized” post and apologized to anyone who was offended. Trump harshly criticized progressive members of Congress without identifying them by name, tweeting that they should go back to where they came from. All four are U.S. citizens and only Omar was born in a foreign country.
new york
Lawyer: Mob boss’ killer thought he was helping Trump
NEW YORK — A man charged with killing a reputed New York mob boss was deluded by internet conspiracy theories and thought he was helping President Donald Trump defend Democracy, his attorney said in court papers filed Friday.
Anthony Comello is facing murder charges in the March 13 shooting of Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali, an alleged leader in the Gambino crime family.
In a legal filing, attorney Robert Gottleib said Comello was gripped by an irrational belief that Cali was part of a “deep state” that secretly controls the U.S., and went to the gangster’s home on Staten Island with handcuffs with the intention of arresting him.
“Mr. Comello became certain that he was enjoying the protection of President Trump himself, and that he had the president’s full support,” Gottlieb wrote in court papers obtained by The New York Times.
Chelsea Clinton gives birth to 3rd child, named Jasper
NEW YORK — Chelsea Clinton has announced the birth of her third child. Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky was born Monday.
The former U.S. first daughter tweeted that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky “are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.”
The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014 and another son, Aidan, born in 2016.
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton celebrated the news.
Bill Clinton tweeted that the grandparents are “overjoyed and grateful to meet” their new grandson. Hillary Clinton tweeted that she and her husband “are so thrilled.”
The 39-year-old Clinton and 41-year-old investment banker Mezvinsky have been married since 2010 and live in New York.
masschusetts
Lawmakers suspend inquiry into motor vehicle agency
BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers opened and then abruptly suspended their inquiry Monday into troubles at the state motor vehicle department that were exposed by a crash that killed seven motorcyclists.
The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation voted to recess just minutes into its oversight hearing after Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration didn’t make some state officials available for testimony, citing its own ongoing investigation.
Democratic state Rep. William Straus, the committee’s co-chair, said the panel would reconvene the hearing only when the administration provided more information and the witnesses it sought.
“We owe it under the horrible circumstances of this case to find out information and get the witnesses,” he said.
rhode island
Titanic survivor’s light-up cane goes for $62K at auction
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Titanic survivor’s walking stick, with an electric light she used to signal for help from a lifeboat, sold for $62,500 at an auction of maritime items, the auction house said Monday.
Guernsey’s held the sale at the International Yacht Restoration School in Newport, Rhode Island, on Friday and Saturday. The top bid on Ella White’s cane was $50,000, plus the surcharge added by the auction house, Guernsey’s President Arlan Ettinger said.
Ettinger had expected it to sell for far more, with a pre-auction estimate of $300,000 to $500,000. He described it as one of the most extraordinary items to have survived the sinking.
The Associated Press