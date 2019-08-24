District of Columbia
Trump: ‘Chosen one’ comment was a joke
WASHINGTON — The “chosen one” says never mind.
President Trump raised some eyebrows last week when he glanced heavenward and referred to himself as “the chosen one” to take on China. He took the comment back Friday.
When a reporter asked Trump what he had meant by referring to himself as the “chosen one,” the president looked annoyed.
“You know exactly when I meant,” Trump said. “It was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling. And a question like that is just fake news.”
California
Lawyer: Be nicer to ex-Peruvian president
SAN FRANCISCO — Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo has been kept in solitary confinement and allowed to go outdoors only once in the month he has been in U.S. custody while fighting extradition to his native country in a corruption case, his defense attorney said.
Federal Public Defender Graham Archer argued in court papers filed this month that Toledo should be released on bail because of “inhumane” conditions at a Northern California federal detention facility.
Toledo is isolated from other inmates because of his high-profile case and has only been allowed to go to an exercise yard once, for 45 minutes, at Santa Rita Jail, according to Archer.
“The prospect of keeping Dr. Toledo, who has never been accused, much less convicted, of any act of violence and, indeed, has not been convicted of any crime at all, in such punitive conditions for what will likely be years of litigation is a special circumstance that verges on the unconscionable,” Archer wrote.
New Jersey
Plan cuts $1.5B off New York tunnel cost
NEWARK — New York and New Jersey submitted a new plan for a rail tunnel project under the Hudson River that cuts nearly $1.5 billion off the previous cost estimate, as officials seek to break a funding impasse with the federal government that has stalled progress in recent years.
The plan announced Friday envisions design and construction savings that would reduce the new tunnel’s estimated cost from just over $11 billion to $9.5 billion. Repairing the existing century-old tunnel that was damaged in 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, and is a source of frequent delays due to crumbling infrastructure, would cost about $1.8 billion, or about $200 million more than previous estimates.
The net cost decrease means the states will seek $5.4 billion from a federal grant program instead of $6.8 billion, project officials said in an email Friday.
Florida
Tropical Storm Dorian forms over Atlantic
MIAMI — A newly formed tropical depression has strengthened into the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Tuesday.
At 5 p.m. EDT, the storm’s center was located at about 725 miles east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph.
Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane center said that it’s too early to tell what path the storm will take. Residents of the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm’s progress.
New York
Singer Money says he has esophageal cancer
NEW YORK — Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” says his fate is in “God’s hands.”
Money’s comments appear in a video released Saturday from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode airs Sept. 12.
In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old whose real name is Edward Mahoney learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.
Money said it hit him “really, really hard.”
Wire reports