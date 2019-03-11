Wisconsin
Democrats: Milwaukee convention choice shows party values
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, party leaders announced Monday, highlighting the battleground state of Wisconsin that helped elect President Donald Trump and now will launch an opponent who could oust him.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez chose Milwaukee over Houston and Miami after deliberations lingered longer than party leaders or officials from the three finalist cities had expected.
Perez praised Milwaukee's diversity and its labor unions, along with Wisconsin's working-class identity. He called it an ideal backdrop for Democrats to launch a fall campaign to reclaim the White House four years after Trump stunningly outpaced Hillary Clinton across the old industrial belt of the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.
The convention is scheduled for July 13-16, 2020.
It will be the first time in over a century that Democrats will nominate their presidential candidate in a Midwestern city other than Chicago. Instead, the spotlight will shine for a week on a metro area of about 1.6 million people.
New York
Agents seize $77 million of cocaine at New York-area port
Customs agents have seized the biggest shipment of cocaine recovered at the ports of New York and New Jersey in 25 years.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says 3,200 pounds of the drug in 60 packages were seized at Port New York/Newark on Feb. 28. The street value is estimated at $77 million.
It's the biggest cocaine seizure at the ports since 1994.
A Customs spokesman says the container was recovered from a ship that originated in South America.
Customs officers turned the drugs over to federal Homeland Security officials for investigation.
California
9-year-old Los Angeles area girl found in duffel bag ID'd
LOS ANGELES — Investigators have identified a Los Angeles-area girl found dead in a duffel bag along a suburban equestrian trail, and two people have been detained in connection with the case.
The coroner's office determined the girl was 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones and ruled her death a homicide, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said late Sunday.
The department has declined to say how Trinity was killed and a department spokeswoman on Monday declined to identify the people who've been detained. They're considered persons of interest.
On March 5, a park worker found Trinity's body partially protruding from a duffel bag at the bottom of an embankment in Hacienda Heights, just southeast of Los Angeles.
Investigators believe her body was there less than 48 hours.
A police sketch of Trinity released to help identify who she was showed her wearing what she had on when her body was found: a pink shirt that read, "Future Princess Hero."