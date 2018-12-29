District of Columbia
Trump: ‘Big progress’ made with China
WASHINGTON — President Trump says “big progress” is being made in talks between the U.S. and China to head off further escalation in a yearlong trade war.
Trump says Saturday he had a “long and very good call” with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the talks, which stemmed from their sit-down early this month in Argentina.
Trump tweets: “Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute.”
The U.S. wants China to address intellectual property theft and other aggressive measures that have driven Beijing’s efforts to supplant U.S. technological dominance.
Missouri
Children, grandmother among four fatally shot
ST. CHARLES — A young sister and brother, their grandmother and another woman were fatally shot inside a St. Louis-area home. The suspect exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday, fled and was taken into custody seven hours later at a convenience store where he had sought shelter.
Three victims were found dead inside the home in St. Charles, Missouri, a city of about 70,000 people on the Missouri River northwest of St. Louis. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis identified them as Zoe Kasten, 8; her brother, Jonathan Kasten, 10; and their grandmother, Jane Moeckel, 61, all from St. Charles.
The fourth victim, a woman who has yet to be identified, was taken to a local hospital and died there, said St. Charles Police Lt. Tom Wilkison.
Police stopped the suspect, identified only as a 46-year-old man, as he tried to drive away from the home just after midnight Saturday, and a short gun battle followed. The suspect then fled on foot, tried unsuccessfully to steal a woman’s car, stabbed her and fled again on foot. Her injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.
Virginia
Woman charged with shooting six puppies
MIDDLEBROOK — A Virginia woman is charged with fatally shooting six puppies and discarding their remains over an embankment.
News outlets report that the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charged 39-year-old Betty G. Hemp, of Middlebrook, with six counts of felony animal cruelty and six misdemeanor charges of illegal dumping.
The sheriff’s office said Hemp was freed on $2,500 bond after her arrest Thursday.
The bodies of the puppies Hemp is accused of killing were found Dec. 22. Investigators believe the dogs were between four to six months old.
Florida
Right whale calf seen with mother in Atlantic
JACKSONVILLE — Florida conservationists are reporting a right whale calf sighting off the state’s Atlantic coast.
In a Facebook post, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said it’s the first calf sighting of the critically endangered whale’s winter calving season.
Wildlife officials said the calf and its mother were spotted Friday offshore near the mouth of the St. Johns River. The commission said the mother had been spotted five days earlier off the Georgia coast.
Right whales typically migrate from the North Atlantic to give birth off the coasts of Georgia and Florida from December through March.
Scientists estimate only about 450 North Atlantic right whales remain. No newborns were reported during the last calving season, and just five calves were counted during the previous year.
Wire reports