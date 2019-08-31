Texas
Amtrak train crashes into semi; 17 injured
DAYTON — Authorities say more than a dozen people suffered minor injuries when an Amtrak train from Los Angeles bound for New Orleans struck a tractor-trailer in southeastern Texas.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erik Burse said at least 17 people were taken to a hospital with “bumps and scrapes” following the Friday afternoon collision when the semi pulled into the path of the train near Dayton, about 35 miles northeast of Houston.
Burse said the injured includes the driver of the semi and 16 passengers and said an engine of the train came “partially” off the track as a result of the collision.
Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement there were 70 people on board the train at the time. Burse said the train remained on the track late Friday and it wasn’t clear when it would be moved.
Kansas
Movie theater credited for 112 years of service
OTTAWA — The oldest continuously operating movie theater in the world might figure to be in New York or Hollywood. How about Kansas?
The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that Ottawa, some 50 miles southwest of Kansas City, Missouri, is home to the Plaza 1907 Cinema, showing films since May 22, 1907, when black-and-white, silent movies ruled the day.
What sets the theater in the town of 12,300 people apart is that over the past 112 years, it has never shut down and has remained at the same location. Owner Scott Zaremba said that in the early days, films were made of a highly flammable material, so fires were common.
“One of the reasons we’re the oldest continuously operating theater in the world is we didn’t burn down,” said Zaremba, 53, who became co-owner of the Plaza in 2014 and took over as sole proprietor in July 2018.
Massachusetts
‘Straight pride’ parade goes off peacefully
BOSTON — A “straight pride” parade and counter-demonstration went off in Boston on Saturday without any major conflicts reported between the two groups.
An organization calling itself Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer, saying it believes straight people are an oppressed majority.
Counter-demonstrators accused those organizers of promoting an atmosphere of violence toward the LGBTQ community.
The parade, with marchers carrying signs such as “2020 Trump” and “Build The Wall,” moved from Copley Plaza, through major downtown streets before ending with a rally at City Hall Plaza, where the crowd and speakers were outnumbered by those protesting them from behind barricades.
Alabama
Six teens shot at end of HS football game
MOBILE — A 17-year-old student was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that happened at a high school football game in Alabama, leaving at least 10 people injured.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told news outlets that six people were directly shot Friday and one person had a seizure shortly after the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, a city-owned venue hosting a game between LeFlore High School and Williamson High School.
In a post on Twitter, police said authorities arrested a male teenager on nine counts of attempted murder. News outlets report the teenager surrendered Saturday morning. It was unknown if the suspect has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Battiste said the shooting stemmed from a fight, and the suspect pulled a gun and started “indiscriminately shooting.”
South Carolina
Turtle group finds two-headed hatchling
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — A group that monitors sea turtles in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has reported finding a two-headed Loggerhead hatchling.
News outlets report Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island says the hatchling was found alive Tuesday and released into the ocean.
The group’s leader, marine biologist Amber Kuehn, says a genetic mutation caused the second head on the turtle, since named Squirt and Crush.
The group shared a picture of the turtle on Facebook on Wednesday that showed the creature’s small body partially eclipsed by a gloved hand. The post wished the turtle good luck. Kuehn says Crush and Squirt couldn’t really swim, as the heads controlled separate flippers and weren’t working together.
Wire reports