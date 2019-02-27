District of Columbia
Cross on public land may survive court fight
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court seemed inclined Wednesday to rule that a 40-foot-tall cross that stands on public land in Maryland is constitutional, but it shied away from a sweeping ruling.
The case is being closely watched because it involves the place of religious symbols in public life. But the particular memorial at issue is a nearly 100-year-old cross that was built in a Washington suburb as a memorial to area residents who died in World War I.
Before arguments in the case, it seemed that the memorial’s supporters, including the Trump administration, had the upper hand based on the court’s conservative makeup and its decision to take up the matter. On Wednesday, even liberal justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer suggested that they could join a narrow ruling upholding this particular memorial.
South Carolina
Girl Scout cookie hero is facing drug charges
GREENVILLE — A man who bought more than 120 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to help the scouts escape the cold has been arrested on drug charges.
News outlets reported the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said 46-year-old Detric Lee McGowan was arrested Tuesday on charges including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. The agency said McGowan is the man who appeared in a photo that garnered thousands of views and shares online.
Mother Kayla Dillard had shared the photo on Facebook, saying the man paid $540 in cash for all the girls’ cookies so they could escape the cold outside a store near Greenville, South Carolina. She said she didn’t get the man’s name.
Nevada
Avalanche shuts down Amtrak route to Calif.
RENO — Two Amtrak trains together carrying nearly 300 passengers stopped and reversed directions because of an avalanche that closed railroad tracks in the Sierra Nevada in northern California. More than 4 feet of snow has fallen over the past two days, and winds have been gusting in excess of 100 mph.
Service on Amtrak’s California Zephyr between Reno and Sacramento, California, has been suspended until weather conditions improve, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said Wednesday.
Missouri
House passes strict abortion restrictions
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Wednesday took steps to outlaw most abortions in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, an effort that’s part of a broader Republican push amid renewed optimism that the high court might be more open to increased restrictions, and possibly an outright ban, on the procedure.
The wide-ranging legislation includes other measures that would take effect even if the high court does not overturn its 1973 ruling establishing the nationwide right to abortion. Among the restrictions is a ban on most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, possibly as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
Alabama
Two arrested in buffet brawl over crab legs
HUNTSVILLE — Alabama police say a dispute over crab legs at a dinner buffet ended in a brawl that left two people facing misdemeanor charges.
Huntsville police officer Gerald Johnson said he was eating at the Meteor Buffet restaurant when a fight broke out.
Johnson told WHNT-TV that diners were using service tongs like fencing swords and plates were shattering, and a woman was beating a man. Johnson said diners had been waiting in line for crab legs for more than 10 minutes, and they lost their tempers once the food came out.
The station reported Chequita Jenkins is charged with assaulting John Chapman, who suffered a cut on his head. Chapman is charged with disorderly conduct.
Wire reports