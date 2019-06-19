ILLINOIS
Judge: R. Kelly has week to respond to suit
CHICAGO — Attorneys for R. Kelly have one week to respond to a lawsuit alleging sex abuse or face losing the case.
Kelly's attorneys sought to put the lawsuit on hold while the singer fights sex-related felony charges. Associate Judge Moira Johnson on Wednesday agreed with lawyers for the woman who filed the lawsuit that Kelly needs to file an answer to the litigation.
Johnson gave Kelly's lawyers until June 26 to respond to the lawsuit in Cook County.
Kelly did not attend Wednesday's hearing in Chicago.
HAWAII
Navy to name destroyer after Sen. Inouye
HONOLULU — The U.S. Navy will christen a new guided missile destroyer, the USS Daniel Inouye, during a ceremony in Maine.
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii will speak at Saturday's ceremony in Bath, Maine. Inouye's widow, Irene Hirano Inouye, will be the ship's sponsor.
The Arleigh Burke-class ship is being named after the war hero and politician who broke racial barriers in Congress.
Inouye represented Hawaii in the U.S. Senate for a half-century until his death in 2012.
He played key roles in congressional investigations of the Watergate and Iran-Contra scandals and served as chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. He received the Medal of Honor for bravery in World War II with the mostly Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team. He lost his right arm.
CALIFORNIA
Trio Lettermen founder dies at 82
LOS ANGELES — Jim Pike, co-founder and lead singer of The Lettermen, whose lush vocal harmonies made the Grammy-nominated trio one of the most popular vocal groups of the 1960s, has died at age 82.
Pike died June 9 at his home in Prescott, his sister-in-law Becky Pike told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The cause was complications of Parkinson's disease.
Pike and Bob Engemann, a college buddy from Brigham Young University, formed The Lettermen in Los Angeles in 1961 with fellow singer Tony Butala.
Later that year the group had its first hit with the Grammy-nominated "The Way You Look Tonight," which peaked at No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100.
The Lettermen would place 19 more songs on Billboard charts over the next 10 years. Two made the Top 10, 1962's "When I Fall in Love" and the Grammy-nominated 1968 medley "Goin' Out of My Head/Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You." Their last hit was 1971's "Everything is Good About You."
GEORGIA
ATLANTA — Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is set to testify before a congressional panel about the effect of a 2013 Supreme Court opinion that gutted portions of the Voting Rights Act.
Abrams will appear before a civil rights subcommittee on June 25.
During her unsuccessful 2018 bid for governor, Abrams accused her opponent, Republican Brian Kemp, of suppressing minority votes as Georgia's chief elections officer. Kemp vehemently denied it, pointing to record registration numbers.
The Shelby County v. Holder ruling discarded a requirement that jurisdictions with a history of voting discrimination seek approval from the federal government before changing the way they conduct elections.
An ongoing lawsuit filed by a group Abrams founded asks that Georgia be required to get a federal judge's approval before changing voting rules.
MISSOURI
Woman trapped in St. Louis jail stairwell for 2.5 days
ST. LOUIS — Authorities say a woman was trapped in a St. Louis jail stairwell for more than two days after not understanding how to get out of the building.
St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass said the woman didn't appear to be suffering when she was found and refused to go to a hospital.
Glass told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the woman was leaving the St. Louis Justice Center on June 5 after being arrested when she went through a fire exit door, which caused all doors on all floors to lock.
Although the woman made noises, staff couldn't find her because she moved from floor to floor. They didn't search the fire stairs.
Staff finally saw her on June 7 looking through a window of one of the doors.
PENNSYLVANIA
Drug traffickers taking it to East Coast
This week's staggering cocaine bust in Philadelphia is another sign that traffickers are turning to East Coast seaports as a result of increased law enforcement pressure along the country's Southwest border.
Federal law enforcement officials raided a container ship at Philadelphia's port and discovered 33,000 pounds of the illicit drug, one of the largest caches ever intercepted on U.S. shores. Federal officials estimated it had a street value of more than $1 billion.
It was at least the third major bust in Philadelphia and New York since February.
The Associated Press