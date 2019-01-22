CALIFORNIA
Daniels’ hush-money suit could be tossed
LOS ANGELES — A federal judge appeared inclined Tuesday to toss out a lawsuit against President Trump by porn actress Stormy Daniels that sought to tear up a hush-money settlement about their alleged affair.
Trump and his former personal lawyer asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit after agreeing to rescind a nondisclosure agreement that included a $130,000 payment to Daniels.
Judge S. James Otero did not rule in U.S. District Court, but he seemed to agree with lawyers for the president and Michael Cohen that there were no longer grounds for a lawsuit.
“It seems you’ve achieved ... what you sought to achieve,” Otero said to Daniels’ attorney.
If Otero does throw out the case, it would give both sides a chance to claim victory.
Thousands of birds die at Salton Sea
SALTON CITY — Authorities say thousands of migrating birds have died at California’s Salton Sea this month from avian cholera.
The California Department of Fish and Game says ducks, gulls and other birds were found dead at the south end of the state’s largest lake between Jan. 8 and last Thursday.
Testing showed signs of avian cholera, an infectious bacterial disease. It’s spread through direct contact or from contaminated food or water.
Wildlife officials say outbreaks occur annually as a result of birds flocking closely together during migration.
The 350-square-mile lake is in the desert near the Mexican border. It’s a regular stop for migrating birds.
MONTANA
Fox News host, family OK after accident
BOZEMAN — Fox News host Bret Baier and his family survived a motor vehicle crash in Montana after the television anchor’s SUV slid on an icy road, collided with a pickup truck and turned over in a ditch, authorities said Tuesday.
Baier, 48, the executive editor of Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” said that after a weekend of skiing he was driving to the airport on icy roads outside Bozeman with his wife and their two sons on Monday when the crash happened.
“I hit a big patch of ice and I could not stop our SUV,” Baier said at the end of his show on Tuesday. “We slid into the intersection of a busy road and into the path of a big pickup truck, which slammed into our driver’s side door. The air bags deployed, the windows shattered, we careened into a ditch and flipped sideways.”
One passenger in the truck was also transported to a hospital for minor injuries.No citations were issued.
NEBRASKA
Storm brings more snow, ice to Midwest
OMAHA — Snow and freezing rain has prompted officials to close the largest school districts in Nebraska and Iowa ahead of a winter storm that’s threatening the Midwest with several inches of snow.
The storm comes on the heels of the snow, frigid air and strong winds that hit the Northeast, where thousands of Rhode Island residents were without heat on Tuesday, one of the coldest days so far this year.
The National Weather Service issued weather advisories and warnings Tuesday across a large swath of the Midwest, from Kansas to Michigan.
Fatal accidents involving vehicles sliding off icy roadways have been reported in Wisconsin, Kansas and Illinois, and more than 500 flights have been cancelled at Chicago’s two major airports.
Forecasters estimate up to 8 inches of snow in parts of Iowa and as many as 12 inches in Wisconsin, where several schools have also closed.
