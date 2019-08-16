New York
Medical examiner: Epstein died by suicide
NEW YORK — New York City’s medical examiner ruled Jeffrey Epstein’s death a suicide Friday, confirming after nearly a week of speculation that the financier faced with sex trafficking charges hanged himself in his jail cell.
Epstein, 66, was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center last Saturday, touching off outrage that such a high-profile prisoner could have gone unwatched at the Manhattan federal lockup where infamous inmates Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and Wall Street swindler Bernard Madoff came and went without incident.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said in a statement that she made the suicide determination “after careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings.”
Epstein’s lawyers said they were “not satisfied” with Sampson’s conclusions and that they would conduct their own investigation, including seeking to obtain any video of the area around Epstein’s cell from the time leading to his death.
Rhode Island
Officer resigns after 2 hurt by truck at protest
PROVIDENCE — An officer at a detention center resigned Friday amid investigations into a truck that drove through a group protesting federal immigration policies.
The resignation of Capt. Thomas Woodworth from the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility was announced in a brief statement from the center in Central Falls, Rhode Island, a day after it said Woodworth had been placed on administrative leave.
“The incident, which occurred on Aug. 14, remains under active investigation by the Rhode Island State Police and under internal investigation by the Wyatt,” said Francis McMahon, a spokesman for the facility which is used by U.S. Customs and Enforcement.
Officials at the center have not explicitly said whether Woodworth was driving the truck.
California
California leads latest immigration lawsuit
SACRAMENTO — California and three other states Friday filed the latest court challenge to new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who use public assistance including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers.
Nearly half of Americans would be considered a burden if the same standards were applied to U.S. citizens, said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
“This Trump rule weaponizes nutrition, health care and housing,” Becerra said, by potentially blocking legal immigrants from becoming citizens “if your child participates in something as basic as your neighborhood school lunch or nutrition program.”
Joining California are Maine, Oregon and Pennsylvania, as well as the District of Columbia.
District of Columbia
Suicide hotline to get 3-digit phone number
WASHINGTON — It should soon be easier to call a suicide prevention hotline.
The Federal Communications Commission plans to move forward with establishing a three-digit number for the federally backed hotline.
Pai said he intends to follow a staff recommendation for establishing a three-digit number, likely to be 9-8-8, to reach the network of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Wire reports