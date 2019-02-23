Texas
Sheriff: Jet crash likely killed all 3 passengers
HOUSTON — A Boeing 767 cargo jetliner heading to Houston with three people aboard disintegrated after crashing Saturday into a bay east of the city, according to a Texas sheriff.
Witnesses told emergency personnel that the twin-engine plane “went in nose first,” leaving a debris field three-quarters of a mile long in Trinity Bay, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.
“It’s probably a crash that nobody would survive,” he said, referring to the scene as “total devastation.”
Witnesses said they heard the plane’s engines surging and that the craft turned sharply before falling into a nosedive, Hawthorne said.
Tennessee
I-40 closed; homes threatened by floods
MEMPHIS — Homes, highways, parks and bridges throughout the South were flooded Saturday, as the toll of days of drenching rains swelled waterways and pooled over saturated lands.
Interstate 40 near the Tennessee line with North Carolina was closed by a rockslide, one of the dozens of roads and highways shut down throughout the South region, transportation officials said.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said on Twitter that a “full scale detour” was in place, with traffic being diverted to Interstate 81 and Interstate 26.
Nation
Some airliners have cameras on seat backs
Now there is one more place where cameras could start watching you — from 30,000 feet.
Newer seat-back entertainment systems on some airplanes operated by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Singapore Airlines have cameras, and it’s likely they are also on planes used by other carriers.
All four airlines said that they have never activated the cameras and have no plans to use them.
However, companies that make the entertainment systems are installing cameras to offer future options such as seat-to-seat video conferencing, according to an American Airlines spokesman.
