Illinois
1st black woman sworn in as Chicago mayor; vows big reforms
CHICAGO — Lori Lightfoot told aldermen and other city powerbrokers assembled at her inauguration Monday as Chicago’s first black woman mayor that she meant what she said on the campaign trial about top-to-bottom reforms in the nation’s third largest city.
She spoke about curtailing some powers of city council members to lessen temptations for corruption and that structural changes to reduce gun violence would be among her top her priorities. Hours later, signed an executive order limiting aldermanic prerogative, a custom that allows each alderman to direct zoning and period decisions in their ward.
Among her toughest challenges — and perhaps the one most scrutinized by those outside the city — will be overhauling the beleaguered Chicago Police Department.
Lightfoot, made history in April when she defeated a longtime political insider to become the first black woman and openly gay person elected to lead Chicago.
Texas
Transgender woman seen in videotaped attack found dead
DALLAS — A 23-year-old transgender woman whose beating in front of a crowd was captured on video has been found dead on a Dallas street, police said.
Muhlaysia Booker was found face-down early Saturday after officers were called following reports of shots being fired. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Booker died from “homicidal violence,” said police Maj. Vincent Weddington. He did not elaborate.
Weddington said there’s no evidence indicating a link between the shooting and the April 12 beating Booker suffered after she was involved in a minor traffic accident. A police affidavit released at the time said Booker accidentally backed into a vehicle before the driver of that vehicle pointed a gun at her and refused to let her leave unless she paid for the damage.
As a crowd gathered, someone offered $200 to a man to beat the woman, who suffered a concussion, fractured wrist and other injuries, police said. Other men also struck Booker, with one stomping on her head. Edward Thomas, 29, was arrested and jailed on a charge of aggravated assault.
A cellphone recording showed her being beaten as the crowd hollered and watched. Video of the attack was shared on social media.
Booker attended a rally the following week where she said she was grateful to have survived.
Alabama
Police capture suspect; 1 officer slain, 2 wounded
AUBURN — A man who opened fire on police responding to a domestic disturbance report, killing one officer and wounding two others, was arrested Monday and charged with capital murder, authorities said.
Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29, was being held without bond in the shooting death of Officer William Buechner, who had been with the Auburn Police Division for more than 13 years.
Wilkes also was charged with attempted murder in the wounding of officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott, said Police Chief Paul Register. Both are expected to recover.
District Attorney Brandon Hughes said authorities would seek capital punishment: “If you shoot a police officer, we’re going to seek the death penalty, absolutely.”
The chief described Wilkes as a former member of the military who was working in the area and hadn’t had previous contact with police. The “Blue Alert” sent out after the officers were shot described him as wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.
But with helicopters hovering overhead, he didn’t get far. An intense, overnight manhunt led to Wilkes’ arrest about nine hours after the shootings, less than a mile from the Arrow Head Trailer Park, where the officers were hit. Information from a citizen helped police and U.S. marshals take him down.
California
Man accused of illegal overseas weapons dealing
FRESNO — Prosecutors say a California man has been arrested on suspicion of illegally dealing military-grade weapons to the Nigerian government.
The U.S. attorney’s office says Monday that Ara Dolarian ran a Fresno-based arms brokering company but wasn’t licensed to make international deals.
Prosecutors say that despite lacking a license, Dolarian tried to broker a transfer of bombs, rockets and guns from Eastern Europe and South Africa to the Nigerian government.
Officials say he accepted more than $8 million, funneled through a phony furniture company.
Charges include illegally brokering the sale of military-grade arms and money laundering. He faces 20 years in prison.
Dolarian, who now lives in Bulgaria, was taken into custody last week in Fresno. It wasn’t immediately known if the 58-year-old has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.