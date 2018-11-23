Alabama
HOOVER — Police responding to a fight inside an Alabama shopping mall shot and killed a man who had brandished a weapon, authorities said Friday. Two other people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl.
The Hoover Police Department said in a statement that two men were engaged in a “physical altercation” at the glitzy Riverchase Galleria in Hoover late Thursday, when one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the other man twice.
Two officers who were providing security at the mall heard the gunfire and approached the area. They spotted a suspect waving a pistol and shot him. He died at the scene. The Jefferson County coroner’s office identified him as 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. of Hueytown.
The other shooting victim was an 18-year-old male from Birmingham. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. A 12-year-old bystander was also shot and taken to Children’s Hospital by a Hoover Fire Department rescue squad.
California
SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say a ferry boat carrying 53 passengers crashed into a dock at San Francisco’s famed Ferry Building, causing injuries to two people onboard.
A spokeswoman for Golden Gate Ferry told the Marin Independent Journal the ferry coming from Larkspur sustained damage following Friday afternoon’s crash. Priya Clemens says the cause of the accident is under investigation and employees onboard are being questioned.
A witness told The Associated Press the ferry had bumped into one dock before careening toward another dock.
Tiffany Dennis said the accident set off panic among a crowd of people dining and shopping at the waterfront attraction. The vessel came to a stop when it struck a concrete walkway.
Wisconsin
BARABOO — Officials with a Wisconsin school district say free-speech rights would make it difficult to discipline students who appeared in a photograph that showed several high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute.
The State Journal reports that Baraboo Superintendent Lori Mueller said in a letter to parents Wednesday that officials cannot know the “intentions in the hearts” of those involved. She also said the district isn’t in a position to punish the students because they are protected by the First Amendment.
The photo of about 60 boys was taken outside the Sauk County Courthouse in Baraboo last spring. The parent who took the photographer said he simply asked the boys to wave goodbye to their parents before heading to prom.
Oklahoma
Tulsa race riot survivor dies at 103
OKLAHOMA CITY — Olivia Hooker, one of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race riots and among the first black women in the U.S. Coast Guard, has died. She was 103.
Hooker was 6 years old when one of the worst race riots in U.S. history broke out and destroyed much of a Tulsa neighborhood known as “Black Wall Street.” She hid under a table as a torch-carrying mob destroyed her family’s home, she told National Public Radio in an interview this year.
She recalled hearing the mob use an axe to destroy her sister’s piano. For a child, she said, it was horrifying trying to keep quiet.
“The most shocking was seeing people you’d never done anything to irritate would just, took it upon themselves to destroy your property because they didn’t want you to have those things,” said Hooker, who died this week at her home in New York, according to her goddaughter.
Vermont
SPRINGFIELD — A Vermont woman whose family peacock ran off with a flock of turkeys says she’s hopeful to get close enough to catch it with a net.
The peacock belonging to Rene and Brian Johnson has been on the run for six weeks.
On Wednesday, the Johnsons posted a message on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Facebook page: “My peacock has run off with the turkeys. Do you have any suggestions on how to catch the little twerp?”
Rene Johnson told WCAX-TV she thinks the bird she calls Pea was lonely so it sought turkey companions.
Wire reports